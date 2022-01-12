ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle move for Shandong star Fellaini

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are eyeing former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The Belgium international has just inspired Shandong to the Chinese Premier League title this...

www.tribalfootball.com

