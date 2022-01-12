Ready for the month of May? The 500 Festival is looking for volunteers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Washington D.C.’s iconic cherry blossom season is around the corner and the nation’s capital is preparing for the annual festival, scheduled from March 20 through April 17. The infamous pink blooms that line the Tidal Basin attract thousands to the District every year. The National Cherry Blossom Festival is seeking volunteers for the following positions: Balloon handlers for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade (age 16 and older only) “Kite Cops” to enforce safe kite-flying at the Blossom Kite Festival Logistics roles at Petalpalooza Event set-up and breakdown, site maintenance, and more Anyone interested in applying can go to the festival’s site or email volunteer@ncbfdc.org.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 HOURS AGO