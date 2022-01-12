Oakwood Police update arrest of Philadelphia murder suspect

Haneef Roberson

Police in Oakwood say a second person arrested with Pennsylvania murder suspect Haneef Roberson does not appear to have been involved in the deadly November shooting of a 14 year-old in Philadelphia: the 20 year-old Roberson was arrested by police at Wal Mart store in Oakwood last weekend.

He is charged along with two other people in Philadelphia in the shooting of a teenager who was gunned down while waiting for a bus in Philadelphia.

