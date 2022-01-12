Wednesday's Forecast...

Light fog is showing up this Friday morning to go along with the cold temps. The afternoon is looking beautiful and warm again today. Enjoy this weather because big changes will happen over the weekend.
Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
