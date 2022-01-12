ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Libya’s Fragile Unity Is Being Tested by Election

By Mirette Magdy
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Libya’s decision to postpone a landmark presidential vote has damaged efforts to rebuild a nation riven by conflict since the overthrow of strongman Moammar Al Qaddafi a decade ago. Foreign powers that waged a proxy war there still appear to support a transition to democracy. But the delay has weakened the...

