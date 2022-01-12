ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayesha Curry Shuts Down Troll Who Accused Her Of Having

By David Laguerre
Cover picture for the articleAyesha Curry addressed rumors that she and her husband NBA star Stephen Curry have an open marriage. In 2021, rumors surfaced that the couple, who have been married for 10 years, was maintaining a facade while engaging in an open marriage, the New York Post reports. But on Monday,...

