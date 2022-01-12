ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Jones to Serve as Judge on ‘Divorce Court’ This

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox announced that lawyer, journalist and former “The View” co-host Star Jones has been appointed judge of the first-run syndicated series “Divorce Court,” starting in September. As television’s longest running court show, “Divorce Court” dates back to the late 1950’s, when actors used to reenact...

www.uticaphoenix.net

