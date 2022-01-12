Star Jones to Serve as Judge on ‘Divorce Court’ This

In CODA, which is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults, the 19-year-old Welsh actress Emilia Jones stars as Ruby Rossi, the only hearing person in a deaf family. You might recognize Jones from the Netflix series Locke & Key, or, if you’re a particularly sharp observer, as a child in One Day, the 2011 romantic drama starring Anne Hathaway. And you’re definitely about to see a lot more of her: the CODA cast recently received the SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance with Jones generating buzz for her portrayal of Ruby, a teenager from a family of fishermen who have trouble coming to terms with her passion for singing. Here, she discusses her background, the Charlize Theron role that made her want to become an actress, and what was on her mind when she met Tom Hanks last year.
