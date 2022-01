Dirigo Reads was founded by a local couple with a goal of providing each 1st grader in Maine a brand new book, each month of the school year. Dan and Karen Cashman (yes, the guy from the Nite Show) both grew up with parents who worked in libraries, so they always had access to books. So it had an impact on them when their daughter came home from school one day and said she wanted to loan one of her books to a friend, who didn't have any books of her own. Dan told me in an interview that his daughter's generosity helped spark the idea for Dirigo Reads.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO