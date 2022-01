A man who had been due to stand trial for the murder of missing Diane Douglas has been found dead in his prison cell.Stuart Williamson, 56, was accused of killing Ms Douglas between December 1 and December 31 2018, when she would have been aged 55 or 56.Ms Douglas, from Colton, a village west of Norwich, was reported missing by family members on October 21 last year.Norfolk Police launched a “no-body” murder investigation after inquiries found Ms Douglas had not been seen for a “significant period”.The force said Ms Douglas’s remains were found in the garden of a house in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO