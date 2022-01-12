Covid-19 live updates: Omicron will infect ‘just about everybody,’ Fauci

Doctors across the US have said there is a dangerous trend of people deliberately trying to get Omicron ‘to get it over with’.It’s “all the rage,” Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNN. Other doctors, including Dr Robert Murphy, executive director of the Havey Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine have also seen this idea spreading across the nation. “You’d be crazy to try to get infected with this. It’s like playing with dynamite,” he said.The trend has appeared to catch on with all kinds of...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO