ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Dior Enlists 8 Athletes to Front Its Vibe Line

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe campaign is fronted by eight athletes sporting the house’s latest handbags and graphic-laden outerwear. Offerings such as the sneakers, hoodies and signature Dior Vibe bags feature the Dior Étoile, Dior Athlet...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look. The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel. The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadia Nadim
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Distressed Givenchy Hoodie as a Dress with White-Hot Ankle Boots

Simone Biles gave athleisure a sleek makeover with a sharp pair of shoes. While posing at home, the Olympian wore an oversized Givenchy hoodie. The black athleisure featured a white “Givenchy Paris” logo, as well as allover distressed details for a worn-in yet edgy appearance. Its oversized silhouette also allowed Biles to wear the piece as a dress. Her look was complete with several sparkling stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore a sleek pair of white ankle boots. Her style featured pointed toes, as well as leather uppers and thick...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handbags#The Dior Toile#American#Afghan#Somali#Italian#Chinese#Greek
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Serves Serious Style in Teddy Bear Sweater, Red Mini Skirt and Heavy-Duty Boots

Zaya Wade is back again with an Instagram that serves style. The 14-year-old daughter of NBA star Dwyane Wade, who wife Gabrielle Union is her stepmother, posted to her social media on Wednesday with a series of photos. In the set, she wore an oversized bright red sweater from Heaven by Marc Jacobs that included burgundy stripes and gold teddy bear designs. Wade paired the sweater with a matching red mini skirt. She added a charm necklace to her look and carried a mini Coach shoulder bag with playful patches, going with the youthful theme of the outfit. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
mediapost.com

Macy's Taps TikTok's Style Not Size Duo For New Collection

Macy’s hopes to build on the popularity of two social-media stars with a new Style Not Size collection. The limited-edition loungewear line, sold as a capsule under Macy’s private-label Jenni brand, focuses on comfy mix-and-match separates, including leggings, bodysuits and bralettes. Style Not Size is the brainchild of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021

Click here to read the full article. This year marked a record number of fashion collaborations among heritage fashion houses and some of today’s biggest celebrities. While each was unique, they collectively made a big impact in the fashion world and resonated with fans for their high-fashion factor. The year saw two major high-fashion mashups that the industry had never seen before. First, the long-awaited Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga debuted during the spring 2022 season, where creative directors Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia, respectively, created their own logo-bearing takes on each designer brand’s signature motifs. The collaboration was then...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Caroline Constas Is Elevating the Classic Summer Sandal With Whimsical Prints and Oversized Bows

After establishing herself as a go-to New York designer for whimsical, travel-inspired clothing and swimwear, Caroline Constas is tackling a new challenge: footwear. “People came to know the brand as fun, tongue-in-cheek and classic. The next thing that made sense to complete the look was shoes,” said the Constas, who grew up in Montreal and derives much of her inspiration from travels in the Greece and U.S. The designer launched the made-in-Brazil collection of pumps and sandals with Shopbop, which sold out of many styles. “I did a lot of research in terms of what factories to work with, and I really wanted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
brides.com

New Steven Khalil Wedding Dresses, Plus Past Collections

After finishing his fashion studies at 19 years old, Australia-born Steven Khalil quickly rose up the ranks in only a few short years. Following his success at several bridal houses, he decided to go forth and launch his own bridal label in 2003. The Steven Khalil brand is known for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Storm Reid Goes Preppy Chic in Black-and-White Polo Dress & Sharp Pointed-Toe Pumps

Storm Reid is gearing up for the season two premiere of “Euphoria.” On Tuesday, the 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some new photos of her press day look for the hit series. “Remember this feeling, @euphoria S2 press day at home,” Reid captioned the photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Reid (@stormreid) In the new shots, Reid dons a black and white Knitted Polo Collar Moschino dress. Her preppy and chic look was styled by Jason Bolden. The short-sleeve wool dress features two patch pockets that sit right on the front of the hips and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Nails High-Low Fashion by Pairing Prada Heels with a Sweat Suit

A cold winter might pose a fashion barrier to the less imaginative, but Rihanna isn't letting the chill stop her from having fun through clothes. On Monday, the fashion and beauty mogul was spotted on a Nobu dinner date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood. For the outing, Rihanna went the high-low fashion route, pairing a baggy gray sweat suit with Prada's brushed leather slingback pumps in white. The shoes are a refresh of a '90s-era design from the Italian fashion house's archives. They maintain the original heeled silhouette, but add a sporty feminine aesthetic by featuring a rubber shell sole, padded leather detailing, and a screen-printed iteration of the brand's classic triangle logo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Releases Transparent Time Out Sneaker

Following Gucci‘s transparent Ultrapace and Nike‘s numerous mesh Waffle One Racers, Louis Vuitton is joining in on the transparency trend with a new take on the Time Out sneaker silhouette. The shoe comes with a transparent upper with debossed LV branding. White leather covers the eyestay, toe box,...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Women’s Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved Labels

Jennifer Aniston has been photographed wearing one. So have Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dakota Johnson, to name a few. We’re talking about the iconic Gucci logo belt. While we hear about statement shoes or the It bag of the season, belts don’t get nearly as much love. But as the Gucci belt — and other luxury waist cinchers — have earned a spot in the closet of many famous faces, that’s been changing. Hollywood is in on the secret that the best designer belts can instantly elevate your look, whether you’re wearing a tee and jeans or a cocktail dress....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Air Jordan Sneakers Dominate on eBay for Celebrity Collaborations

Click here to read the full article. The resale sneaker market changes by the second, but as of Tuesday, Air Jordan 1 sneakers clocked in as the bestselling celebrity sneaker collaboration on eBay. The five bestsellers were ranked based on multiple sales as opposed to solely the highest amount paid for a particular style. According to the survey, the top-dollar purchase for a pair of Air Jordan 1s on eBay set the buyer back $10,000, according to a spokesperson for the online retailer.More from WWDCelebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the PhotosA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasHow...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Skyline-Inspired Collections

Cardi B and Reebok's latest collaboration, dubbed Let Me Be… in My World Nighttime, is an apparel collection featuring color-blocking colorways and expressive designs reflective of the female rapper's personality. In addition, the collection is inspired by New York City's iconic skyline. It features glimmers of gold, champagne, silver hues, blue and black features.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy