ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Batman' Receives Official Rating, Promises Plenty Of Violence

By Catherine Lewis
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re just a couple of months away from The Batman now, and one thing we can be absolutely certain about is the tone it’ll be going for. No fun Adam West era vibes for us - we’re going edgy and dark enough to make a 2014 Hot Topic customer...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Zoë Kravitz Is The Focus In New ‘The Bat and The Cat’ Trailer

A new trailer for Warner Bros.’ The Batman dropped today, Monday, Dec. 27, depicting more of the dynamics between Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Titled “The Bat and the Cat,” the trailer, which can be seen below, also gives a closer look...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

When Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Will Begin Streaming On HBO Max

The days of enjoying Warner Bros. movies, and by extension DC Comics films, on HBO Max the same day that they arrive in theaters is going by the wayside. There aren’t really any “perks” to a pandemic, but during the time when multiplexes were shut down and people were staying home, WB made the shift to release their first-run movies in theaters and on streaming at the exact same time. One of the last movies to enjoy this ability was The Matrix Resurrections, but the availability on streaming likely led to disappointing results at the box office. Or, maybe, everyone just chose to go see Spider-Man: No Way Home instead.
MOVIES
Complex

‘The Batman’ Trailer Has Everyone Making This Joke About Catwoman and Bruce Wayne

The internet can’t stop talking about the latest trailer for The Batman, and it’s mostly because of Zoë Kravitz. Taking on the role of Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the Matt Reeves film, Kravitz appears in the new trailer for a good amount of time. She even exchanges words with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, saying if they don’t stand for something, “no one will.”
MOVIES
AOL Corp

2022 movie preview: Our 35 most anticipated films

After an up-and-down year at the box office as movie theaters looked to rebound from crippling coronavirus closings, 2021 ended on a high note as the record-smashing Spider-Man: No Way Home swung in and saved the day. Can the movie biz maintain that momentum into 2022 and beyond? There’s certainly...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

From Batman to ‘Black Panther 2’: The 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Another year, another lineup of movies we desperately hope will be coming to a theater near us some time in the foreseeable future. 2022 may have already started to do the push-and-punt game with release dates (check you out in the spring, Morbius! See you in 2023, John Wick 4!) in anticipation of what may be a shakier-than-expected return to a “normal” filmgoing year. That said, there’s a lot to look forward to seeing over the next 12 months, from new superhero movies to big-name, star-studded ensemble dramas to more superhero movies to historical epics, throwback comedies and yes, even...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Batman Fan Art Casts Willem Dafoe As Joker, And Sign Me Up

The comic book genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home able to break box office records in the midst of the pandemic. DC fans can’t wait to see Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which offers a new take on Robert Pattinson’s title character. Some epic fan art has cast Willem Dafoe as the Joker, and sign me up.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riddler#Ratings Administration
ComicBook

The Batman Movie Drops an Official Hoodie

Barring any last minute delays, The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson will arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. With the premiere only a couple of months away, the merchandising machine has been heating up with the release of items like action figures and LEGO sets. There has also been an official t-shirt or two, but the first major apparel release is coming to us thanks to Merchoid.
MOVIES
IGN

The Batman's Official Rating Stirs Up Questions From Fans - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

What does The Batman's official rating mean for the upcoming DC film?After several trailer drops showcasing a very gritty and tonally different version of the Dark Knight on the big screen, Matt Reeves' The Batman with Robert Pattinson finally received it's MPA rating leaving many to question just how hardcore the detective will actually be in this new outing. #TheBatman is officially rated PG-13 'for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and some suggestive material.' Some online speculated that The Batman would receive an R-rating based on what we've seen from the trailers. But the move to make the movie PG-13 shouldn't come as a huge surprise to fans, as Warner Brothers has a bottom line that they hope to achieve with every superhero flick they put out, and that means making their films accessible to as many demographics as possible. In other #Batman news, Ben Affleck opened up more about his sheer disdain for playing Batman while on set filming Justice League. Speaking with his best bud, Matt Damon, on Entertainment Weekly, he talked about how unhappy he was filming and how Matt Damon actually got him to walk away from the role. And finally, Spider-Man: No Way Home originally included some 'big' Marvel characters, even bigger than the ones that traversed the multiverse to turn up.
MOVIES
IGN

The Batman's Rating Has Been Confirmed

The Batman has received its official MPA rating, and it looks as though it’s not quite as hardcore as we were led to believe. According to its most recent bulletin, The Batman has been rated PG-13 by the Classification and Rating Administration. The film has been “Rated PG-13 for...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Officially Licensed The Batman Costumes Go on Sale

Rubies II LLC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products today announced officially licensed The Batman costumes for both adults and children. You can view all the costumes by scrolling down. The debut of The Batman costumes is in celebration of Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly-anticipated movie, releasing in theaters in North America...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
horrornewsnetwork.net

Upcoming ‘Firestarter’ Reboot Receives Official R Rating

Things are definitely heating up for Firestarter. The remake of the 1984 adaptation of Stephen King’s classic 1980 novel wrapped production last summer, and this week, the film was tagged with an R rating–specifically for “violent content”–according to filmratings.com. The Blumhouse Productions and Universal Studios...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

The Batman Rating Revealed by the MPA

Fans have been wondering what kind of rating the Motion Picture Association (MPA) would be giving highly-anticipated The Batman, and now we know. The MPA has announced The Batman rating is PG-13. And what is the reason? The PG-13 The Batman rating is for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug...
MOVIES
MovieMaker

The Batman Is Rated PG-13, and Some Fans Are Surprised — Others, Not At All

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman film has just received an official PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association, shocking some fans who expected it to be rated R — and confirming others’ long-held suspicions that the odds of big-budget superhero movies excluding younger audiences are getting smaller and smaller.
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

‘The Batman’ Lands PG-13 Rating Despite Gritty, Violent Tone

Don’t expect gratuitous violence or excessive f-bombs in “The Batman.” The newest Caped Crusader story, starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham City’s enigmatic protector, has landed a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association, despite speculation the Warner Bros. movie could be rated R. The film has...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy