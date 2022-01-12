'The Batman' Receives Official Rating, Promises Plenty Of Violence

What does The Batman's official rating mean for the upcoming DC film?After several trailer drops showcasing a very gritty and tonally different version of the Dark Knight on the big screen, Matt Reeves' The Batman with Robert Pattinson finally received it's MPA rating leaving many to question just how hardcore the detective will actually be in this new outing. #TheBatman is officially rated PG-13 'for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and some suggestive material.' Some online speculated that The Batman would receive an R-rating based on what we've seen from the trailers. But the move to make the movie PG-13 shouldn't come as a huge surprise to fans, as Warner Brothers has a bottom line that they hope to achieve with every superhero flick they put out, and that means making their films accessible to as many demographics as possible. In other #Batman news, Ben Affleck opened up more about his sheer disdain for playing Batman while on set filming Justice League. Speaking with his best bud, Matt Damon, on Entertainment Weekly, he talked about how unhappy he was filming and how Matt Damon actually got him to walk away from the role. And finally, Spider-Man: No Way Home originally included some 'big' Marvel characters, even bigger than the ones that traversed the multiverse to turn up.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO