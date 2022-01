Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season One has reached its mid-season update. This has introduced the new Welgun submachine gun, with more content to come. And some updates may take you for surprise. If you are both a Call of Duty and an Attack on Titan fan, an eye-catching bundle is on its way to the in-game store. Call of Duty and the popular anime are having a crossover between the two to celebrate the show entering the second half of its final season. The Attack on Titan bundle will be available in both Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. In total, it will contain 10 items themed around weapons and gear from the anime franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO