Truck Load Of Heisted GPUs Have Been Found On Sale In Vietnam

Give your smartphone an ingenious accessory with the knyphe phone case + EDC knife. It allows you to comfortably and securely carry an outstanding fixed-blade knife in a special slot in the case. So it’s there when you need it. The great part is that the knife has an integrated sheath to stay in so it won’t ruin your clothing. Made out of TPU, the injection-molded case fits iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It’s slim like many other cases, but it has room for a knife! Providing excellent grip and drop protection, it has buttons molded into it so you can use all the controls. Weighing just 1.9 ounces, it provides a sleek profile but houses the 440C stainless steel machined blade. Designed with a single finger grip, the knife is easy to keep indexed even in the dark. Weighing only 0.78 ounces, the knife is another lightweight accessory.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO