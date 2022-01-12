ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Truck Load Of Heisted GPUs Have Been Found On Sale In Vietnam

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Late last year, a group of thieves managed to successfully steal a shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards from a truck bound for Southern California. Now, it appears that these same graphics cards are being sold in Vietnam to oblivious customers who only found out they bought stolen goods...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 2

Related
windowscentral.com

Stolen EVGA RTX 30-series GPUs go around the world, end up for sale in Vietnam

In October 2021, a shipment of EVGA RTX 30-series GPUs was stolen. It's been reported that some of the stolen GPUs have resurfaced by way of a Vietnamese retailer. Not all stories have a happy ending or even a proper ending. So it may surprise many to know the curious case of the stolen EVGA GPUs, an unresolved story from late October and early November of 2021, actually has an update, if recent reports are to be believed.
WORLD
eteknix.com

Stolen EVGA 30XX GPUs Finally Tracked Down in Vietnam!

You may recall that last October, a truck full of EVGA Nvidia 30XX graphics cards were stolen in something that can only be called an audacious heist. With the vehicle en-route from San Francisco to Southern California, while details of the theft are still somewhat vague, the bottom line is that around 1,000 graphics cards, presumably set to land with retailers, completely vanished from existence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dotesports.com

EVGA’s stolen RTX 30 series GPUs reportedly surface in Vietnam

A truckload of stolen EVGA 30 series graphics cards has appeared in Vietnam, according to a report by VideoCardz. In October, a truck carrying a range of EVGA GPUs from RTX 3060s to RTX 3090s was intercepted on its way from a San Francisco distribution center to a Southern California one.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpus#Graphics Cards#Heist#Evga Geforce Rtx#Vietnamese#Downsizes Gaming
NME

Graphics cards stolen in truck heist resurface at Vietnamese retailer

After criminals in California managed to steal a truck-full of graphics cards last year, the stolen GPUs have appeared across the world in Vietnam. Back in November, we reported that a shipment of GeForce graphics cards were stolen from a truck in California. The value of each card ranged from £275 to £1442 and was made up of GeForce RTX 30 series cards.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Land Line Media

Has trucking finally found the automated holy grail?

At least two new truckload companies claim they’re close and getting closer to the automated holy grail. One is a new company named Variant that operates within a familiar, older one – U.S. Xpress. The other is an Austin, Texas, startup named AI Fleet. It’s safe to assume that AI in this case stands for artificial intelligence, an important factor in the development of both companies.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
Gadget Flow

knyphe phone case + EDC knife securely stores a fixed-blade knife in a special slot

Give your smartphone an ingenious accessory with the knyphe phone case + EDC knife. It allows you to comfortably and securely carry an outstanding fixed-blade knife in a special slot in the case. So it’s there when you need it. The great part is that the knife has an integrated sheath to stay in so it won’t ruin your clothing. Made out of TPU, the injection-molded case fits iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It’s slim like many other cases, but it has room for a knife! Providing excellent grip and drop protection, it has buttons molded into it so you can use all the controls. Weighing just 1.9 ounces, it provides a sleek profile but houses the 440C stainless steel machined blade. Designed with a single finger grip, the knife is easy to keep indexed even in the dark. Weighing only 0.78 ounces, the knife is another lightweight accessory.
TECHNOLOGY
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
AUSTRALIA
houstonmirror.com

Mysterious tank spotted floating at sea

A mysterious object resembling military hardware has been spotted floating at sea. Indonesian military has acknowledged the bizarre occurrence, yet was unable to intercept the object that floated away. Photos of the mysterious object emerged on Indonesian social media last week and promptly went viral. According to local media, the...
MILITARY
hngn.com

F-22 Raptors Could Be Eliminated By Chinese Hypersonic Infrared Missile Capable of Destroying the Stealth Fighter in Seconds

F-22 Raptors are considered to be the best plane, but its days are numbered as a new hypersonic infrared missile will keep it at bay. Stealth is good, but as long as it gets close to its target but it's become moot with a projectile that could kill it in seconds after launch. It forms another layer of the missile shield that the PLA is developing and proving a hard nut to crack even in theory.
MILITARY
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
TMZ.com

Australian Golfer's Clubs Attacked By Giant Crab In Wild Video

A golfer in Australia is now in the market for a new driver ... 'cause a giant crab destroyed his on the course. The crazy scene happened Down Under recently ... when a golfer stepped away from his bag for just a few moments and returned to find a massive robber crab hugging his clubs.
ANIMALS
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed hauling load of steel sheet piles

The driver of a flatbed truck was killed Tuesday when the load he was hauling smashed through his cab, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 8 about 25 miles east of San Diego when the truck driver, who has not been identified, abruptly applied his brakes. It caused what was reported to be an improperly secured load of steel sheet pile to shift forward.
SAN DIEGO, CA
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy