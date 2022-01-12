ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Holmes: Where is the former Theranos CEO now?

By Charley Ward
Cosmopolitan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been as obsessed with The Dropout podcast as us, you’ll know that Elizabeth Holmes, disgraced former CEO of Theranos (a blood testing start-up based in Silicon Valley), was this month convicted on four out of 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of...

Daily Mail

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes won’t be sentenced until SEPTEMBER: Fraudster will remain free on $500,000 bond until prosecutors try her ex Sunny Balwani on the same charges

Disgraced former Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes won't be sentenced for fraud until September, until her ex and former COO Sunny Balwani is tried on the same charges she faced. A motion filed Tuesday, and endorsed by both prosecutors and defense attorneys, proposes the 37 year-old swindler's sentencing date be set for September 12, following the Labor Day weekend, which traditionally signals the end of summer break.
TheDailyBeast

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Gets to Wait Nine Months Until Her Sentencing

Elizabeth Holmes will have at least one more summer of freedom. The disgraced founder of Theranos will be sentenced on September 26, following her conviction earlier this month on four charges related to fraud at the blood-testing startup. Holmes, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison per count, though any sentences she receives will likely be served simultaneously. The jury in her trial found her guilty on four out of 11 charges; she was found not-guilty on four others, while jurors deadlocked on the remaining three. Prosecutors will not retry the latter counts. Holmes' former lover Sunny Balwani, who served as Theranos' chief operating officer, is slated to be tried this year. There’s been no news ye about Holmes' plans while she awaits her sentencing, though as of last fall she was still living like a billionaire.
Business Insider

A juror from the Elizabeth Holmes trial says they thought the Theranos founder's abuse allegations seemed like 'a sympathy ploy' and were irrelevant to the case

Elizabeth Holmes testified in her trial that former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her. One of the jurors in Holmes' trial told WSJ that, on the whole, the jury believed her allegations. However, they also viewed this testimony as "a sympathy ploy" and considered it irrelevant to the trial.
Radar Online.com

Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
Fortune

False HIV results, miscarriage, and cancer diagnosis—the Theranos patients Elizabeth Holmes was found not guilty of defrauding

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Monday, Elizabeth Holmes, the 37-year-old founder of the failed blood testing company Theranos, was found guilty of defrauding investors, ending the months-long trial and years-long downfall of the former tech titan.
bloomberglaw.com

Elizabeth Holmes Will Likely Land in Cushy, Fenceless Prison (1)

Elizabeth Holmes , once hailed as the youngest female self-made billionaire and an emblem of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, will probably spend the next few years in a cushy minimum-security prison camp with access to activities like crafting or tennis, and no perimeter fence. The 37-year-old Stanford University dropout was found.
Reuters

U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. Holmes was convicted of investor fraud and conspiracy, but acquitted on three counts of defrauding patients who...
Fortune

What the Elizabeth Holmes verdict means for the future of startup culture

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of several charges against her in a criminal fraud case. Her Theranos ordeal will continue to play out during the appeal, perhaps in prison, and certainly under the harsh light of public scrutiny for the rest of her life.
Ars Technica

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 charges

Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today of three counts of criminal wire fraud and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The jury delivered its verdict after six days of deliberation. The government’s victory in the case is a rare rebuke for tech startups, which often pitch investors on...
prweek.com

Elizabeth Holmes scandal: a reminder that PR must protect journalistic independence

Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes is all over the news, convicted of fraud. Some of the trial coverage recounts the experience of journalists covering Holmes in 2013 when she broke into the mainstream. The Wall Street Journal got the first interview. Holmes reportedly reviewed the article before publication. Roger Parloff, who wrote a cover story for Fortune, said during the trial he was “not permitted” to include certain facts of the Theranos story.
wpr.org

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury is deadlocked on 3 of 11 fraud charges

Jurors in the criminal fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes sent a note to the judge on Monday morning saying they could not reach a unanimous decision on three of 11 fraud charges against the former Silicon Valley executive. The note, however, seemed to suggest that they all agree on at...
Paste Magazine

The Theranos Trial Only Cares about the Billionaires Deceived by Elizabeth Holmes and Not the Patients

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes still sits in doubt as to whether she will face legal recourse for multiple charges of wire fraud related to $945 million in investments in her medical tech house of cards. Jurors have spent six days deliberating her culpability in allegedly defrauding super-rich investors and venture capitalists to build Theranos into a media darling valued at one time as a $9 billion startup. Those six days come at the end of six years of debate around Holmes’ and other Theranos executives’ practices as the company’s vision for its flagship Edison machine, famed for Holmes’ claim that it would be able to run a myriad of medical tests with one drop of blood, never materialized.
