Elizabeth Holmes: Where is the former Theranos CEO now?

Elizabeth Holmes will have at least one more summer of freedom. The disgraced founder of Theranos will be sentenced on September 26, following her conviction earlier this month on four charges related to fraud at the blood-testing startup. Holmes, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison per count, though any sentences she receives will likely be served simultaneously. The jury in her trial found her guilty on four out of 11 charges; she was found not-guilty on four others, while jurors deadlocked on the remaining three. Prosecutors will not retry the latter counts. Holmes' former lover Sunny Balwani, who served as Theranos' chief operating officer, is slated to be tried this year. There’s been no news ye about Holmes' plans while she awaits her sentencing, though as of last fall she was still living like a billionaire.

