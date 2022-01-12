ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

JD Sports lifts profit guidance after Christmas and Black Friday demand

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210SU4_0djQWPZK00
Financial News

JD Sports has hiked its profit guidance after hailing strong customer demand across Christmas and Black Friday.

The sportswear retailer hailed its latest figures as an “extremely robust performance” in the face of challenges from the pandemic.

The group said “positive” recent sales demand means it is now expecting to post pre-tax profit of at least £875 million for the year to January 29, upgrading its previous target of £810 million.

Sales in the 22 weeks to January 1 were up 10% on the same period in 2020, the company said.

JD also said it was buoyed by around £100 million of financial stimulus in the US during the first half of the financial year.

I would like to thank everyone in our various businesses for their significant contribution in delivering this outstanding performance

However, the retailer added it is aware of “the ongoing challenges with operational restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic across Europe and south-east Asia”, as well as short-term supply constraints for some brands.

It said it is “well placed” to manage these challenges due to its buying position.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of the business, said: “The commitment of our colleagues is crucial to our success and I would like to thank everyone in our various businesses for their significant contribution in delivering this outstanding performance.”

The update comes two months after the retail group was told it must sell Footasylum by the UK’s competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in November it had found serious concerns that JD’s £85 million deal to buy Footasylum – which was first agreed in 2019 – would reduce competition in the UK footwear market.

Shares in the company moved 2.3% lower in early trading.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Which retailers were the winners and losers over Christmas?

Christmas is always a pivotal period for retailers and other high street firms but perhaps had even greater significance this year after 2020’s efforts were hammered by Covid closures. The key trading period was still beset by a raft of challenges, ranging from supply delays due to problems at...
RETAIL
newschain

Sinead O’Connor admitted to hospital after concerning tweets following death of 17-year-old son

Sinead O’Connor has been admitted to hospital days after her 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead having gone missing. The Nothing Compares 2U singer, 55, wrote on social media on Thursday evening that she had been taken to hospital following a series of concerning tweets on the micro-blogging site in which she spoke about wanting to end her own life.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

US retail sales see surprise fall during holiday season

As the Omicron variant began spreading, American consumers dialed back spending at a range of retail outlets during the December holiday shopping season, according to government data released Friday. The sales slump came as the US economy was grappling with high inflation that has pushed up prices for a range of goods, and as infections caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 began rising, creating a new challenge for businesses.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Black Friday#Jd Sports#Footasylum
Reuters

Britain's Currys trims profit outlook after tough Christmas

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys (CURY.L) faces uncertain demand and more supply chain disruption in 2022, it warned as it trimmed full-year profit guidance by 3% after Christmas sales were dented by a "challenging" technology market. Shares in the group, previously known as Dixons Carphone, were...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Fast Retailing CFO: ‘It’s Time to Review and Increase Prices’

The rising costs that spurred many U.S. apparel and footwear brands to hike prices are forcing Japan’s fast-fashion giant do the same. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Tesco upgrades profit outlook once again on rising Christmas sales

Supermarket giant Tesco has become the latest retailer to upgrade its annual outlook as it said a strong Christmas performance would help it notch up higher-than-expected retail earnings.The UK’s biggest grocery chain reported a 0.3% rise in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 8 when compared with a year earlier, when trade was boosted by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.On a two-year basis, it saw UK festive sales jump 8.8%.Third-quarter figures showed UK like-for-like sales lifting 0.2% while the wider group saw growth of 2.4% in the three months and a 3.2% increase over the festive period to January 8.The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
sgbonline.com

JD Sports Raises Outlook On Merry Holiday Results

JD Sports Fashion, which owns Finish Line, DTLR Villa and Shoe Palace in the U.S., on Wednesday, raised its annual profit forecast for the second time in four months. Total revenues for the twenty-two-week period ended January in the Group’s same-store businesses were more than 10 percent ahead of the same period in 2020 with equally positive performance across the Black Friday and Christmas period.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ShareCast

Marks & Spencer edges up annual profits guidance

UK food and clothing retailer Marks & Spencer said it now expected annual profits of at least £500m after strong Christmas sales driven by outperformance in its food range, but also warned of intensified inflationary pressure. 22,743.35. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,280.34. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,256.59. 17:18 14/01/22.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

UK Retailers Forge Ahead Amid Supply Chain Distruptions

In addition to providing updates on holiday results, M&S, Asos and JD Sports also discussed full-year projections. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Fast Retailing reports record first-quarter performance

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posted a record first-quarter profit on Thursday and kept its yearly forecast unchanged, even as business in the key market of mainland China was hit by virus restrictions. Net profit for the first quarter jumped 33 percent on-year to 93.6 billion yen ($817 million) marking its best ever first quarter, Fast Retailing said, as business in many parts of the world rebounded from virus lockdowns.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

JD Sports upbeat on profit as consumers spend more during holidays

(Reuters) – JD Sports Fashion on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast ahead of market expectations, benefiting from robust demand during the Black Friday and Christmas period, and as U.S. consumers spent more on apparels. Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer, which sells brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma in...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Recruiter PageGroup lifts annual profit forecast on hiring demand, staff crunch

(Reuters) – Global recruiter PageGroup Plc lifted its full-year profit forecast for the full-year for the third time in six months on Wednesday, buoyed by a surge in demand for long-term hiring and staff shortages. The London-listed company, which helps in hiring executives, professionals and clerical staff, expects annual...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Sainsbury’s profits to beat targets after bumper Christmas

The firm told shareholders on Tuesday morning that strong recent grocery sales volumes and cost savings offset higher costs. Sainsbury’s has said it is on track to beat profit targets on the back of better-than-expected food and drink sales as the rise of the Omicron variant boosted supermarkets. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Clarkson raises profits guidance again to at least £69m

In a short trading statement released on Friday, the company said it now expected said it expected to report underlying profit annual of at least £69m, driven by its broking and financial divisions. Shipping rates have soared on surging demand for containers after disruption from the Covid pandemic. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Next lifts profits guidance again but warns on higher prices, wages

Retailer declares special dividend after formalwear back in fashion. UK clothing retailer Next once again lifted full year profits guidance and announced a special dividend after Christmas sales exceeded expectations, but warned of higher prices to come and wage inflation. 4,272.27. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,249.43. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a. n/a.
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy