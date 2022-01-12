Help us tell the Columbia-Pacific's stories

It has been 33 years since President Reagan gave his Farewell Address to the nation. His parting words proudly reflected on his tenure as president: noting America’s resilience against communism, the economic success spurred by tax cuts and deregulation and the overall sense of optimism that had seized the country’s mood. As the president closed his remarks, however, he shifted his tone and spoke candidly to the American people about the important work left to do. That much had been done in eight years to change the course of America for better was indisputable. But Reagan cautioned that the hard-won change would be temporary unless the American people resolved to nurture a culture of “informed patriotism.”

