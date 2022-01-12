Help us tell the Columbia-Pacific's stories

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes it tell us something about the local arts and culture scene? Is it something we haven’t covered?. Coast Weekend is seeking stories of makers and doers working in the Columbia-Pacific region. These could be artists, musicians, chefs, gardeners. Anyone who helps...

www.discoverourcoast.com

Crosscut

Help us decide which stories to cover in 2022

We’ve got some work to do together this year. Crosscut has been around for nearly 15 years, and we’ve been a nonprofit for more than 10 years. During all that time, a lot has changed but our raison d'etre has been constant: To tell stories that you — our readers, viewers and listeners — will find interesting, useful and essential.
SEATTLE, WA
discoverourcoast.com

Hoffman Center holds monthly writing program

MANZANITA — The Hoffman Center for the Arts’ Community Writes monthly writing program is seeking submissions from North Coast writers. Entries may be poetry, fiction, non-fiction or memoir. There is a $5 fee per submission. Submissions will be published on a rolling basis to the Hoffman Center’s website,...
MANZANITA, OR
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Telling stories to know ourselves

“THE STORY PARADOX: HOW OUR LOVE OF STORYTELLING BUILDS SOCIETIES AND TEARS THEM DOWN”. In “The Story Paradox: How Our Love of Storytelling Builds Societies and Tears Them Down,” Jonathan Gottschall argues that we have a serious problem – and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking. Rather, the trouble is in our genes and (therefore) in our culture. It’s our insatiable appetite for stories, and how the stories that hold us together as a society are losing ground to the stories that rip us apart.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Telling local stories of slavery in Lancaster

Local memorials as markers of Britain’s slave past are indeed important, and it is wonderful that the Captured Africans memorial in Lancaster was highlighted (Letters, 11 January). The Lancaster Black History Group was formed in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 and is working with community groups such as the Priory church, where many black slaves were baptised in the 18th century, to create a range of markers of this troubled history. Crucially, the work highlights runaway Africans whose agency in escaping bondage is now being discovered, including an Ibo boy (unnamed) in 1765 who spoke “broad Lancashire dialect”. Such work is vital to reveal hitherto hidden histories, and is available as a new map on the Visit Lancaster website.
WORLD
NY1

New exhibit tells the stories of NYC's homeless through art

NEW YORK — Four residents from the Park Avenue Shelter for Homeless Women are immortalized in plaster busts through an art work called Ernestine and Three Friends. The Artist and Homeless Collaborative was founded in 1990. It was founded by Artist Hope Sandrow. The New-York Historical Society is looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
alaskasnewssource.com

Telling Alaska’s Story: Alaskan artists’ collaboration featured at The North Face

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU)- Alaskan artists Isaiah Samson-Samaniego and Tzadi Hauck designed a series of three vests that are displayed at The North Face on 5th Avenue in Anchorage. The store confirmed that it’s the first feature of designs by Alaskan artists that have been put on display. Everything initially...
WMNF

Selling home grown veggies to your community

Today we had the pleasure to speak with 2 guests. Tracy Tippen from Hope Spot. The Hope Spot Festival is celebrating our coastal waters. The Florida Gulf Coast Hope Spot runs from Apalachicola down to 10,000 islands. This location was chosen because of its importance for our local ecosystem. Zach...
AGRICULTURE
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Joan Didion’s work offered us all a lesson, to never stop evaluating the stories we tell ourselves

Joan Didion was already middle-aged when she wrote her most famous sentence. In 1979, she began an essay that would, in many ways, foretell the haunting legacy she’d leave behind at her death, which came 43 years later last Thursday in Manhattan at age 87. It also helps explain her special relevance in the year 2022 as we all try to make sense of a world that often seems more chaotic with every new headline.
discoverourcoast.com

4-H holds workshops

4-H is offerings several upcoming workshops for local youth. A virtual babysitting training series will be offered Feb. 1, 3, 8, and 10. Attendees can choose either the 4 to 5 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. class offered via Zoom. The class is free and is open for youth ages 10 and up. Register by Tuesday at https://beav.es/UcN.
ASTORIA, OR
Wichita Eagle

America’s future depends on the stories we tell our children | Commentary

It has been 33 years since President Reagan gave his Farewell Address to the nation. His parting words proudly reflected on his tenure as president: noting America’s resilience against communism, the economic success spurred by tax cuts and deregulation and the overall sense of optimism that had seized the country’s mood. As the president closed his remarks, however, he shifted his tone and spoke candidly to the American people about the important work left to do. That much had been done in eight years to change the course of America for better was indisputable. But Reagan cautioned that the hard-won change would be temporary unless the American people resolved to nurture a culture of “informed patriotism.”
U.S. POLITICS
discoverourcoast.com

Bookmonger: Hiking guides for nearby exploring

For all of you who have dreams of getting out into nature more in 2022, here are two new books that will encourage you to do so!. “Lost Fire Lookout Hikes and Histories” offers over 60 hikes to fire lookout sites throughout the Willapa Hills and the Olympic Peninsula. In researching these destinations, Olympia, Washington, author Leslie Romer proves to be not just a doughty hiker but also a veritable scholar.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
toledo.com

Toledo Library New Traveling Exhibit - Telling a People's Story

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is proud to showcase a new traveling exhibit, Telling a People's Story, at 4 Library locations. Stop in, view, and read a story from the “Telling a People's Story: African American Children's Illustrated Literature” Panel Exhibition!. Each location hosting this exhibit will...
TOLEDO, OH
discoverourcoast.com

Coaster Theatre holds auditions for 'The 39 Steps'

CANNON BEACH — The Coaster Theatre Playhouse will hold auditions next Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for “The 39 Steps.”. The play, directed by Mick Alderman, runs for 10 shows March 18 to April 16. Auditions will take place at the playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St. in...
CANNON BEACH, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Fort George holds Sunday concerts

ASTORIA — Fort George Brewery is holdings concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays this month. All ages are welcome. There is no cover. On Sunday, Three For Silver will play. The Portland-based band features one-of-a-kind instruments and plays Americana-type music. On Jan. 23, Portland-based band Golden Promise...
ASTORIA, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Architectural styles of the North Coast

Knowing the style of an old house is key to guide preservation, renovation and décor efforts. It is more pleasing to the eye to have consistent style elements. This also preserves your investment. For example, a 1920 Colonial Revival should not have a Victorian “gingerbread” front door from the...
ASTORIA, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Virtual lecture to explore climate change

MANZANITA — A virtual Oregon Humanities’ “Conversation Project: The Meaning of Climate Change,” takes place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 20. The event, sponsored by Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, will feature Portland State University instructor David Osborn. Osborn will lead a discussion...
MANZANITA, OR
Rajeev Mudumba

Tell A Story Like A Pro!

The one common theme that transcends geography and language, is stories. Weall love to hear a good story and telling it is a skill you cannot take lightly. Your ability to tell a story can define your trajectory in life. The more people you can keep engrossed and engaged, the better your probability and height of success.

