Energy Industry

Tiny Reactors Could Spark a 'Nuclear Revolution' to Fight Climate Change

By David H. Freedman
Newsweek
 2 days ago
As the demand for energy rises, miniaturized nuclear power plants could be a climate-friendly new source. But some critics aren't so...

OViS HERDER1
2d ago

No thanks. Quit fųcking with nature and pretending the goal is protecting when the truth is the government will use this to control the people just like they do now with weather manipulation.

Related
advancedsciencenews.com

Small modular reactors offer no hope for nuclear energy

Vogtle small modular reactor. Image credit: Tim Mousseau ©2020. In December 2021, the government of Belgium joined an increasing number of countries expressing an interest in building what are called small modular reactors, which generate under 300 megawatts of electrical power — much smaller than the 1000 to 1700 megawatts typical of large reactors that dominate today’s nuclear power landscape.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Williston Daily Herald

4 New Ways Agriculture is Fighting Climate Change

(StatePoint) Agriculture contributes about 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, according to the United Nations. And while the sector is a key contributor to climate change, it is also vulnerable to its effects — with climate-related impacts such as droughts, flooding and longer fire seasons posing increasingly serious challenges to farmers and ranchers around the world.
AGRICULTURE
Government Technology

West Virginia Eyes Lifting Nuclear Reactor Restrictions

(TNS) — West Virginia lawmakers are thinking about going nuclear. Legislators heard business pitches from nuclear industry representatives at an interim legislative session meeting Tuesday as they consider repealing a conditional state ban on nuclear power plant construction. Nuclear technology leaders from across the country contended that West Virginia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Creating A Microclimate To Fight Climate Change

In 1982, when David and Margery bought their little house in an ex-public housing estate, they could look out of their bedroom windows and see what everyone had worn for the week, because you could see everyone’s washing on the lines in their backyards. His love of nature was developed in early years living close to nature in Malta and the English Midlands.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

A new industrial revolution for a livable climate

This article originally appeared at WRI. U.S. industries account for 30 percent of national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while the industrial sector globally accounts for 40 percent of all GHG emissions. Switching to renewable energy addresses only a fraction of industrial emissions. However, there are technologies and approaches ready to reduce emissions from industry, and innovations that could fully decarbonize the sector.
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

The big upgrade to the US power grid is kicking off

The Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday launched the Better Grid Initiative to develop new and upgraded high-capacity electric transmission lines, which is great news for electric vehicles, charging infrastructure rollout, and clean energy in the US. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

The Ubiquitous Yellow School Bus Can Be Turned Into a Force for Climate Change Good

Transportation accounts for at least 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions, roughly eight billion tons of carbon per year. With Tesla rising, General Motors pledging to retire gasoline-powered lines by 2035, and other major car makers ready to follow suit, the electric vehicle era will soon be upon us. One EV segment is especially ready for electrification: the humble school bus. Where passenger cars have yet to reach price and performance parity with combustion engines, and long-haul trucks are waiting on more powerful batteries, forward-thinking school districts are already shifting to electric buses. About 40,000 new school buses are purchased each year . If districts bought only electric ones from this point forward, the nation’s entire fleet could be converted within a decade or so. All-electric school buses would cut U.S. carbon emissions by more than 5 million tons, the equivalent of removing a million cars from the road. It would be a tangible boost for our planet, our neighborhoods, and our children.
TRAFFIC
Vice

The World’s Only Coal Carbon Capture Plant Is Regularly Breaking

The longest-running and world’s only carbon capture facility attached to a coal plant reported unsettlingly low emissions reduction numbers toward the latter half of 2021, raising red flags for experts about the viability of the technology and federal investment in it. The carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility attached...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

The largest battery recycling plant in North America is about to open

In Georgia, not far from a massive electric vehicle battery plant under construction and another multibillion-dollar factory where electric truck startup Rivian will manufacture its vehicles, the largest battery recycling facility in North America will also open later this year. The company behind it, Battery Resourcers, wants to help solve two challenges—how to handle the growing pile of lithium battery waste, and how to supply more sustainable materials as manufacturers race to make enough electric batteries to keep up with demand.
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

More rainy days from climate change could dampen economic growth: Study

More rainy days and extreme rainfall likely will hurt global economies, according to new research from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. "This is about prosperity -- and ultimately about people's jobs," Leonie Wenz, a lead scientist, told ABC News. "Economies across the world are slowed down by more wet days and extreme daily rainfall, an important insight that adds to our growing understanding of the true costs of climate change."
ENVIRONMENT
Mining Journal

Center combines indigenous, western knowledge to fight climate change

MARQUETTE — Michigan State University and the Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians are fighting climate change while preserving Anishinaabeg cultural practices. Incorporating Indigenous voices and working with the tribe has transformed their approach to science and research, according to both Gary Roloff and Eric Clark, the co-leaders of MSU’s newly established Center for Cooperative Ecological Resilience.
MARQUETTE, MI
weisradio.com

How climate change could hinder reforestation efforts, according to experts

(NEW YORK) — Scientists are researching how to promote global diversity amid warming temperatures, but some of the methods that could prove effective may be further hindered by climate change, according to new research. The mass-clearing of trees is occurring around the world due to a plethora of culprits,...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

How an ingredient found in cat litter could help fight climate change

While some startups begin to pull CO2 from the air, researchers at MIT are working on another challenge—how to also remove methane, a much more potent greenhouse gas. In the first 20 years after it’s emitted, methane has more than 80 times the global heating power of CO2. That also means that if it can be pulled out of the air, it could quickly have a major impact on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
marketplace.org

Could nuclear fusion solve the climate crisis?

A gray, anonymous-looking building on an industrial estate south of the English city of Oxford seems an understated setting for this story. For this is where a group of technicians has been creating some of the hottest temperatures on planet Earth in the quest for an unlimited, carbon-free, relatively inexpensive and utterly transformative source of energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

The next front in fighting climate change: your home

Opinion by Glenn Kelman for CNN Business Perspectives. The Build Back Better bill, if it ever comes to pass, now seems unlikely to include any major climate change provisions. But we can still reduce our own carbon emissions, starting with our own homes. About 20% of greenhouse gases in the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
cryptopotato.com

Fighting Climate Change: Cardano Foundation Plants Over 1M Trees

The Cardano Foundation has reached a major milestone in its forestry project, helping cement itself as an eco-friendly blockchain. The Cardano Foundation – a non-profit leading Cardano’s development – has reached its first milestone towards land restoration in Kenya. It has successfully planted over 1 million trees, each of which will be recorded on the Cardano blockchain.
ENVIRONMENT
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: ‘Authoritarianism’ May Be Necessary to Fight Climate Change, Cambridge Study Argues

A recent study published in American Political Science Review, a quarterly peer-reviewed academic journal published by Cambridge University, begins with a teasing question: “Is authoritarian power ever legitimate?”. For many, the answer is clearly no, concedes the study’s author—Ross Mittiga, an assistant professor of political theory at the Pontifical...
ENVIRONMENT
