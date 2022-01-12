ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

Toddler Fatally Shoots Self After Finding Family Member's Gun

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
According to data gathered by the Gun Violence Archive, seven children have already died from gunshot injuries nationwide this...

www.newsweek.com

