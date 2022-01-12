ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Book of Boba Fett' Episode 3 Recap: The Bounty Hunter Prepares for War with the Pykes

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boba Fett went up against several new adversaries in Episode 3 of his titular Disney+ show, including a gladiator Wookie, the Hutts, and the Pyke...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
COMICS
FanSided

Who does Jennifer Beals play in The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett got off to a strong start with its series premiere episode, “Stranger in a Strange Land.”. As showrunner and director Robert Rodriguez made clear to The Hollywood Reporter, the promo the public had scene leading up to the premiere had merely been a glimpse of half the footage from the first episode.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

The Book of Boba Fett: viewers saying the same thing about episode two

The Book of Boba Fett finally aired at the end of 2021 to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere and saw the return of the famous bounty hunter who made his first reappearance in The Mandalorian. After the opening episode was met with praise from fans, did the second instalment meet expectation? Find out what viewers are saying here…
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Matt Berry
Person
Temuera Morrison
Esquire

Evil Chewbacca In The Book of Boba Fett Will Absolutely Be Back

Well, here I was on this gloomy Tuesday morning, slightly upset and mildly horrified by the sight of Jabba the Hutt's cousins—who are twins, with a sort of Lil and Dil dynamic—early on in Episode Two of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett. Then, something even more upsetting and horrifying popped up on the screen: Evil Chewbacca.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

What is Sansanna Spice on The Book of Boba Fett, Explained

While creating the ‘Star Wars’ universe, one of the sources that George Lucas and his collaborators seemingly used as inspiration is Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ novel series. So, the two franchises have quite a few elements in common. And that includes the presence of a narcotic substance known as the Spice. In the ‘Dune’ universe, the uses of Spice have been diversified due to the dogmatic transition of society and now encompasses even interstellar travels. In comparison, the Spice in the ‘Star Wars’ universe is predominantly used as a drug. However, there are quite a few types of Spice, one of them being the Sansanna Spice. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars. Most of the Star Wars comics’ current timeframe that are currently being published is between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the time in which Han Solo was frozen in carbonite and the Rebel Alliance is trying to look for him. For those fans who miss Han Solo’s adventures and exploits, StarWars.com has confirmed that a new series of Han Solo and Chewbacca will be released in March of 2022. The new series will be exploring an unexplored chapter of the duo’s history, showing the adventures that they encountered between Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: A New Hope.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bounty Hunter#War#The Bounty#The Pyke Syndicate
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen Faces Hilarious Disney+ Conundrum

The Book of Boba Fett premiered yesterday, and it's been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and a 76% audience score. The series featured the long-awaited return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and both characters are now available as Disney+ avatars. However, that's a bit of a problem for Wen, who is a Disney Legend known for more than one role. Wen also voiced Mulan, which means she's now struggling to choose her avatar on the streaming site.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars unveils new Book of Boba Fett character posters

The Book of Boba Fett spoilers follow. Star Wars' spin-off The Book of Boba Fett has released new character posters following its season premiere. After the first episode, Disney+ has dropped fresh images, surprising fans with two characters that seem to have a lesser impact on the show, at least for the time being.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Has Cameos You Probably Aren’t Aware Of

It’s based on a character right from the very beginning of of a galaxy far, far away, so naturally, The Book of Boba Fett is going deep into Star Wars lore. The new Disney+ series just released its second episode that contains numerous cameos and references from past comic books, movies and even tv series, and unless you’re one with the Force, we bet that you didn’t catch them all.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Cinema Blend

How The Book Of Boba Fett's Latest Episode May Have Teased The Live-Action Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett. Read at your own risk!. The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett threw a lot of its fans yet another breadcrumb that indicates that it could be preparing for the arrival of a fan-favorite character. There’s reason to believe Doctor Aphra may finally make her live-action debut in Star Wars television. But how can we be sure?
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Wild Star Wars Rumor Claims Harrison Ford Will Return For One More Han Solo Performance

Harrison Ford has had his fair share of iconic roles, but his turn as Star Wars’ Han Solo still remains one of his most beloved. The galactic rogue remains a fan favorite and, even now, there are many fans who would still love to see the character again in some form. Well, if a wild new rumor is to be believed, they might just get their wish. Apparently, Ford will be reprising his famous role one more time for one of the franchise’s small-screen spinoffs.
MOVIES
Distractify

Boba Fett's Armor Is a Massive Part of His Legendary Status in 'Star Wars'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Since its launch in 1977, the Star Wars universe has introduced some of the (if not the most) estimable characters in entertainment history. Sure, everyone loves Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi — they're integral players in the overall story. However, though this might be controversial, neither is as badass or popular as the notorious bounty hunter–turned–crime lord Boba Fett.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Actress Jennifer Beals Discusses the Series, How Her Character Is Like Rick from ‘Casablanca’

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney Plus, and one of the most interesting characters we’ve met so far is Madam Garsa Fwip, the owner of the Sanctuary in Mos Espa, played by Jennifer Beals. The actress was recently interviewed by Harper’s BAZAAR about the new show, and could not stop gushing about her character and her experience filming. Before we get into it, a little heads up: even though we are posting this after the release of the second episode of the series, this article does not contain any spoilers from Chapter 2.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Star Already Has a Big Issue With Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett has finally jetpacked into our lives. After a long, long wait, the series teased at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 has launched with a bang. Bringing back Jango Fett actor, Temuera Morrison, as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as the mercenary Fennec Shand, The Book of Boba Fett is set to give answers in Fett’s story thus far (including his survival from the Sarlacc pit).
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 2 recap/review

Last week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett started us on two narratives from different periods in Boba Fett’s life. In the post-Return of the Jedi/pre-Force Awakens present, Fett’s efforts to establish himself as Tatooine‘s head crime lord hits a snag when he and Fennec Shand were attacked by a bunch of parkour ninjas. Thankfully, Shand was able to capture one of them alive before finishing off the rest.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
729K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy