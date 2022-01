Indianapolis – Former NFL Coach for over 25 years and current Colts Radio Analyst Rick Venturi joined JMV as he always does for a “year in review”. Rick gave his thoughts on everything pertaining to the 2021 Indianapolis Colts including his thoughts on the defensive scheme, if Carson Wentz has the ability to be the QB of the Colts long term, if Chris Ballard has built this team incorrectly, and what needs to be done this offseason to push this team over the top and an AFC contender.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO