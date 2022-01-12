ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers not lowering asking price for Ben Simmons

 2 days ago
The Sixers’ messaging on Simmons, both publicly and privately, is that they want Simmons back in the lineup. And they have conveyed to teams that they aren’t lowering the asking price for Simmons, sources familiar with the Sixers told Sports Illustrated, continuing to insist any package includes an established All-Star.

Source: Chris Mannix @ Sports Illustrated

Will that position change as we get closer to the Feb. 10 trade deadline? Teams I’ve talked to aren’t so sure Philly will have the stomach to reject a solid but not spectacular offer for Simmons, not with the Eastern Conference’s looking so competitive and Joel Embiid’s playing at an MVP level. -via Sports Illustrated / January 12, 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers have begun to attach Tobias Harris to their trade discussions of Ben Simmons, according to Brian Windhorst and Marc J. Spears of ESPN. Harris signed a five-year, $180 million deal with the 76ers during the 2019 offseason. “I’m hearing they want to include Tobias Harris,” said Spears of Philadelphia’s trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks. “Me too,” replied Windhorst. “That is the word out there because they can’t necessarily get an All-Star they want in return right now, as the Sixers have continued their talks, they’ve talked to teams about trading Tobias and Ben.” -via RealGM / January 11, 2022

Brian Windhorst: From what I understand, the Wolves have pretty much offered every asset package they could possibly offer for Ben Simmons, except for Anthony Edwards and Karl Towns. -via Spotify / January 11, 2022

fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
uticaphoenix.net

Did Ben Simmons Propose To Maya Jama During Christmas? –

27-year-old Maya Jama appears to confirm her engagement to 25-year-old Phildaphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. The British media personality, who has been dating the NBA player for roughly eight months, was seen flashing a massive ring while having coffee with him in Philadelphia. Jewelry experts are claiming the diamond ring is worth up to $700,000 dollars.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers addresses Sixers trade rumors, the Ben Simmons situation

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a unique situation: They have a certain 25-year-old three-time All-Star who refuses to play for the team. Simmons has been at the forefront of almost every conversation regarding the Sixers no matter what happens on the floor. Philadelphia does not want to give up one of the game’s bright stars for just anything, but it also wants him to return and play for the team. He just doesn’t want to.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rich Paul’s message to Daryl Morey, Sixers on Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons’ trade saga with the Philadelphian 76ers continues, and if recent rumors are to be believed, his agent Rich Paul remains firm in wanting him out of Philly. Paul recently met with Sixers president Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand to discuss the future of Simmons with the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Klutch Sports boss highlighted Ben’s mental health issues as the reason for his inability to return to play with the franchise.
FanSided

Ben Simmons traded to Boston Celtics in latest ESPN+ piece

While the majority of this year’s campaign has been filled with underwhelming performances and feelings of despair, since the page on the calendar flipped to 2022 the Boston Celtics have managed to go on somewhat of a roll. Through six games played in the new year, Ime Udoka’s squad...
inquirer.com

Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul meets with Sixers’ front office with NBA trade deadline less than month away

With less than a month until the Feb. 10 trade deadline, the ongoing stalemate between Ben Simmons and the 76ers is again creating a buzz across the NBA. The Inquirer confirmed an ESPN report that Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, met Wednesday with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand. ESPN’s reporting added that the stances of both sides remain “unchanged,” that the Sixers desire a significant return in any deal for Simmons, and that the All-Star point guard is no closer to playing for the team.
HoopsHype

Rich Paul attends Sixers-Hornets game amid Ben Simmons trade scuttle

Noah Levick: Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul is courtside tonight in Philly for Sixers-Hornets. Report: 76ers have increased asking price for Ben Simmons, no movement on trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/12/rep… – 11:31 PM. Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly. Updated #NBA column: After reported discussions of including Tobias Harris in a Ben Simmons...
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid’s true feelings on Sixers Ben Simmons trade saga

The Philadelphia 76ers have been held hostage all season at the whim of Ben Simmons. Simmons made it clear prior to the start of the season that he was going to hold out until the team traded him. Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, has insisted he will only trade him if they can get back an elite player in the trade.
FanSided

4 three-team NBA trades involving Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris

Ben Simmons has been one of the most talked-about trade pieces for the entirety of the season. This week, those reports have evolved to include Tobias Harris as another player the Philadelphia 76ers may look to move on from. They would hope to package him along with Simmons in a trade.
