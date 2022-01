CloudMD Software & Services Inc., a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of MindBeacon Holdings Inc., one of North America’s leading providers of digital mental health care, pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the Arrangement, former MindBeacon shareholders are entitled to receive $1.22 of cash plus 2.285 common shares of CloudMD for each common share of MindBeacon. Following completion of the Arrangement, CloudMD has 287,675,749 common shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 19.1% are owned by former MindBeacon shareholders.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO