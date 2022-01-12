ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

United Way of Northeast Mississippi $50K Giveaway in last three weeks of fundraising

By DANNY MCARTHUR Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRsG3_0djQUduC00
In this file photo from January 2021, a sign promoting United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s $50K Giveaway stands in Fairpark, just outside of Tupelo City Hall. THOMAS WELLS | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • With three weeks left in their annual fundraising $50K Giveaway, United Way of Northeast Mississippi is still short of the halfway point in their goal to sell 4,000 tickets and raise $400,000.

As of Tuesday, the nonprofit, which funds more than 56 agencies and 59 programs across eight Northeast Mississippi counties, has sold approximately 1,600 tickets, each for $100. The annual campaign, and the fundraiser, will wrap up on Jan. 31.

In the waning days of their annual campaign, United Way has raised more than 85% of its $2.6 million annual fundraising goal.

Robin McKinney, Director of Marketing and Communications for United Way of Northeast Mississippi, said fundraising has slowed over the past few weeks. She attributes this stall in ticket sales to the surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19. With quarantines and companies taking extra precautions, United Way’s ability to do in-person campaigning has been affected, McKinney said.

“That has kind of slowed us down a little bit,” McKinney said. “We’re still very optimistic. We’re doing everything we can to reach as many people as possible. But if there’s folks out there who haven’t made their donation yet and still want to be part of the campaign, they do have until Jan. 31 to make those donations.”

Traditionally, most $50K Giveaway tickets are sold within the fundraiser’s final week, with around 1,000 typically purchased in the last three days, McKinney said.

In addition to the $50,000, participants also have a chance to win additional prizes for buying tickets ahead of the deadline. Two prize drawings remain, including a chance to win a Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro Series lawn tractor from 4 Seasons Equipment Company this Friday.

The deadline to buy tickets to enter that drawing is by midnight on Jan. 13.

On Friday, Jan. 21, three people will win a college giveaway to either Oxford, Starkville or Hattiesburg. The winners will be selected at random, and the deadline to enter is midnight on Jan. 20.

All winners remain eligible for the $50K giveaway prize.

Tickets for the United Way $50K Giveaway can be purchased through unitedway50K.com, by calling 662-841-9133, or purchasing tickets through one of United Way’s eight retail partners. Businesses include Room to Room or Jody’s Flowers in Tupelo, Amory Flower Shop, the Square Gift Company in Fulton, Red Door in Pontotoc, Market 105 in Booneville, Welcome Home Candle Company in Iuka, or Magnolia Soap and Bath Company in New Albany.

More information about the giveaway can be found at https://www.unitedway50k.com/buy-tickets.html. General donations can be made at https://www.unitedwaynems.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Booneville, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Magnolia, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Pontotoc, MS
City
New Albany, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Starkville, MS
City
Fulton, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Tupelo, MS
Society
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
The Hill

The fates of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Charity#Omicron#Giveaway#Cub Cadet#Oxford
CBS News

Djokovic's appeal of canceled Australian visa moves to higher court

Novak Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
TENNIS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
238
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy