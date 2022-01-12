Lil Yachty Says His Next Album Will be “Psychadelic”

Investment platform Royal has teamed up with Nas to release a portion of the streaming royalty rights to two of the rapper’s songs as NFTs. The platform’s first sale, beginning January 11, will allow the general public to own “limited digital assets” — Royal’s term for its NFTs — for his songs “Ultra Black” off of the Grammy Award winning-album King’s Disease, and “Rare” a single from 2022 Grammy Award-nominated King’s Disease II. A limited number of tokens will be released for each song ranging in tiers representing different royalty ownership — 1,110 total tokens for “Rare” and 760 for “Ultra Black.” Each tier is based on the rights percentage for each NFT and prices range from $50 USD to about $10,000 USD.

