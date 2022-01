The USDCAD is moving higher in reaction to the USDs general move to the upside. Helping the trend is the rise in yields. Technically, the pair also is getting a boost in the North American session after the price failed on the breaks below its 200 day moving average near 1.2500 area (the 200 day moving averages at 1.24986). The inability to stay below that longer-term moving average both yesterday and today, has helped lead to disappointing buying from shorts and new buying from dip buyers.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO