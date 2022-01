In part 1 of this series, we will learn about JDK Flight Recorder and how we can use it to monitor a Spring Boot application. Application monitoring is one thing that we as developers cannot overlook. It doesn’t matter if you run a monolith or microservices application because application monitoring is a must for production workloads to know what’s happening with your application. If you are using Spring Boot, there are different ways to monitor an application. The most popular way to monitor a Spring Boot application is to enable the spring-boot-actuator module to achieve the desired result.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO