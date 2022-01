Hawkish comments halt ZAR strength. USD/ZAR downside move could be tiring. The South African rand has flourished against the U.S. dollar since late November 2021 but this may be coming to an end with the Federal Reserve adding to its alreadyhawkish narrative.With such high expectations of the greenback late last year, markets flooded into dollar longs and unfortunately price action did not follow suit. With the traditional dollar fade over the December/January festive period repeating itself, the rand latched on and enjoyed the ride.

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO