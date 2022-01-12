ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Current Events/Martin Luther King Day

By John Governale
Sun-Journal
 2 days ago

On January 17 America will celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. But who is Martin Luther King, Jr. and why are we celebrating him?. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a leader in the Civil Rights movement in the United States during the 1950s and 1960s. He...

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martin Luther King Day 2022: Who was the civil rights leader and how is the holiday celebrated?

Each year Americans celebrate the life of the US civil rights movement’s best-known spokesman and leader on Martin Luther King Jr Day.The movement pioneered by Martin Luther King pressured the American government to end legalised segregation in the United States. Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister best known for using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience to combat racial inequality.Mr King led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white...
SOCIETY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Offers Plenty Of Volunteer Opportunities On Martin Luther King Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Martin Luther King Day is quickly approaching and if you’re looking for a way to serve in the first and largest Martin Luther King Day of Service in the nation, which is right here in Philadelphia, there are plenty of ways to lend a hand and your talents to our community. This year is the 27th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. While every year brings new challenges that may strain us or attempt to pull us apart, it’s a day like Martin Luther King Day that we so fortunately have to bridge our brother and sisterhood and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Bernice King
Person
James Earl Ray
Person
Rosa Parks
Distractify

Emmett Till's Mother Chose an Open Casket Funeral for Her Son — It Ignited a Movement

In August 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till. was brutally beaten, mutilated, and murdered in Mississippi. He was killed by two white men because he was Black. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted his casket remain open at the funeral despite the fact that his body was almost unrecognizable. The deeply difficult decision she made on that day started a movement that began to spread across the country.
SOCIETY
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Dr King#Segregation
CLASSIX 107.9

Ida B. Wells Is Now a Barbie Girl

Ida B. Wells’ posthumous resume just keeps growing. Memphis Free Speech‘s greatest journalist is going get her own Barbie doll this year. Ida B. Wells is going to be a part of the Barbie Inspiring Woman Series. The collection was founded on International Women’s Day back in 2018, and it already stars an inspiring cast […]
CELEBRITIES
WCNC

Ida B. Wells commemorated with Barbie doll

WASHINGTON — Journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells is the latest historical icon to be honored by Mattel with a Barbie doll in her likeness. Wells, who was born a slave in 1862 in Mississippi, was a 30-year-old newspaper editor in Memphis, Tennessee, when she began her campaign against lynching.
INSTAGRAM
uticaphoenix.net

Barbie Announces New Ida B

As Black History Month nears, Barbie has decided to honor the legacy of Ida B. Wells with a new doll as part of its Inspiring Women Series, according to a release shared with Blavity. Wells joins the list of historical barbies that includes figures like Maya Angelou, Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt.
WALMART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Smithonian

Meet the Black Men Who Changed Lincoln’s Mind About Equal Rights

Before dawn on May 13, 1862, Robert Smalls stealthily took command of a Confederate steamer, the CSS Planter, and steered it out of Charleston Harbor. The 23-year-old, who had worked as a slave aboard the vessel, brought 15 other enslaved people with him, including his wife and their two young children. Smalls knew he might be killed by Confederate guards as he attempted to reach the Union’s fleet off the Atlantic coast.
POLITICS
familyeducation.com

25 Must-Read Children’s Books for Black History Month

Editor’s Note: We know raising kids can be hard. That’s why we’re dedicated to making your life easier with the latest and greatest parenting advice and products. We wanted to let you know that if you chose to purchase one of the items featured in this post, we may receive a small commission for it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy