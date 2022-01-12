“No one doesn’t know what a swastika means.” That’s a sentence I never imagined I’d be shouting in the opening days of 2022. And yet, there I was, arguing with two relatives about the Nazi flag currently displayed on my cousin’s bedroom wall.They had found out about the flag quite by accident, walking in to say hi on a recent visit to his parents (with whom he lives.) And they were disturbingly blase about the whole thing. That’s not to say they were thrilled – there were even a little upset – but on the whole agreed with each other...

ADVOCACY ・ 8 DAYS AGO