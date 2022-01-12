ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Observer

The word for 2022: Courage

Let’s not look back anymore on 2021. Yuck. But you can be sure we all will remember it. Even if your company, your employer or you did well or OK, it was an awful year — worse than any-year baby boomers and those younger have experienced in their lifetimes. A word that comes to mind — other than awful — is “strife.”
U.K.
birminghamtimes.com

Word on the Street

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What stands out to you about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?. ANTHONY SCOTT: “He was a wise man who had very valuable things to say at such a young age. His words moved people . . . He paved a way for us as a people and society that created change.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
POZ

More Than Words

“Yours in the Struggle” is how I close correspondence. The phrase is more than words—it’s an homage to my friend and partner in crime Michael Hirsch. I moved to Washington, DC, in 1985 to fight an epidemic that was killing my family and friends. To this day, I am not sure why they chose me, a twentysomething kid from across the country who knew nothing of politics. The serendipity of life meant that I had to find the courage to leave the comfort of home in Seattle and jump into the abyss of DC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Napa Valley Register

Letter: A choice of words

This is in regard to the Register article on the front page of the Dec. 22 edition about wineries going through the planning process to update their county use permit ("County moving through winery rules cases"). The wineries were referred to as “violators”, “scoff-laws” and “wrongdoers” because they are out...
1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
uticaphoenix.net

Barbie Announces New Ida B

As Black History Month nears, Barbie has decided to honor the legacy of Ida B. Wells with a new doll as part of its Inspiring Women Series, according to a release shared with Blavity. Wells joins the list of historical barbies that includes figures like Maya Angelou, Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt.
WALMART
Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
The Independent

Voices: A year after the Capitol riot, my cousin has a Nazi flag on his bedroom wall

“No one doesn’t know what a swastika means.” That’s a sentence I never imagined I’d be shouting in the opening days of 2022. And yet, there I was, arguing with two relatives about the Nazi flag currently displayed on my cousin’s bedroom wall.They had found out about the flag quite by accident, walking in to say hi on a recent visit to his parents (with whom he lives.) And they were disturbingly blase about the whole thing. That’s not to say they were thrilled – there were even a little upset – but on the whole agreed with each other...
ADVOCACY
Black Enterprise

Black Civil Rights And Thought Leaders Are Exploring And Teaching Race Through MasterClass

Seven of the most prominent Black thought leaders are using MasterClass to explore and discuss race and racism in America. MasterClass is a streaming platform where experts in everything from space to cooking teach subscribers via virtual classes. Professor Cornel West, political activist Angela Davis, law professor Sherrilyn Ifill, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, will take part in a three-part class titled “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love.”
EDUCATION
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Society
uticaphoenix.net

Exhausting Martin Luther King Jr

Biden’s visit included a stop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, a ceremonial laying of a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife Coretta Scott King, private time with their family and a visit to the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church where King was once senior pastor. Biden also spoke from the Atlanta University Center Consortium, an institute that straddles Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, from which King graduated. On a day trip that only had the president on the ground for a few hours, there was an awful lot of MLK.
POLITICS
newswatchman.com

He never said a word

This is part two of a series about Carl, a seventy-two-year-old gentleman referred to Hospice with lymphoma. In part one we witnessed how God sometimes asks us to do things that might seem “crazy”; how “God has chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise (I Corinthians 1:18-31).
RELIGION
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: The role of conservatives in denying equity to Black Americans

The approach of the federal holiday recognizing Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and work means this is a good time to think about the difference in equality and equity for Black Americans and the role conservatives play in the fight for equity.  Equality offers all groups the same opportunities and resources without recognizing that […] The post Editor’s column: The role of conservatives in denying equity to Black Americans appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SOCIETY
thepostnewspapers.com

One word answer

Post Readers are slightly more optimistic than pessimistic about 2022 according to our poll yesterday. On the other hand, when you combine what is about one third of readers that think things will remain the same as in 2022 with the one quarter that think it will get worse, that 60% is not being all that optimistic.
JOBS
kcur.org

Where the nation stands one year after the Capitol insurrection

A year after the events of January 6, the partisan divide over the the insurrection remains deep. While many politicians on both sides of the aisle have denounced the acts committed by rioters, questions of who is responsible, whether Donald Trump is to blame or even if the events of that day were violent are in dispute.
ADVOCACY

