ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

This Is A Turning Point For OrganiGram

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

OrganiGram Gave The Market What It Wanted

We were only interested in one thing, really, when it came to OrganiGram’s (NASDAQ: OGI) FQ1 performance and that was profitability. We weren’t expecting the company to turn a profit but we wanted news on when it might be profitable because that’s what it’s going to take to get the market to reverse. Profits. OrganiGram and the entire Canadian cannabis industry have been struggling with profits from the get-go but there are glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel. One of those glimmers is OrganiGram and specifically its outlook for profits. The company was forecasting profitability in the Q4 period but, with renewed vigor in the recreational market and company efforts on track, that timeline has been accelerated to the Q3 period and that is a catalyst for share prices indeed.

“Our positive outlook for 2022 is further bolstered by the addition of Laurentian’s premium products to our portfolio, with an increased presence in Quebec and the resumption of international sales, which will continue through the year. We are also pleased with our continued progress at improving economies of scale in our operations, thus reducing operating costs and driving significant improvements in adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA. While we previously projected to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4, with the purchase of Laurentian that will be accelerated to Q3 Fiscal 2022," said Beena Goldenberg.

OrganiGram Has Record-Setting Quarter

OrganiGram produced $30.38 million in consolidated revenue setting a company record. The net is up 57.2% from last year driven by an increase in production, expansion outside of the home province, and international sales. The revenue also beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by 3000 basis points driven by strength in Canadian adult-use and the resumption of international sales. The company’s growth efforts aided an increase in market share as well, up 310 basis points to 7.5% and enough to hold onto the #4 position .

Moving down, the results get even more interesting with a near doubling of gross margin to 18% of the net. This was driven by cost-cutting efforts as well as economies of scale the company is planning to leverage again. The new guidance includes investment in the Moncton facilities that will increase the output by 40%. As far as earnings go, the company reported a loss for the quarter which is no surprise. The good news is the loss contracted from $5.7 million in the previous year to only $1.9 million this year and the company is still well-capitalized. If it can produce positive cash flow in the 3rd quarter it will be rally-on for this stock.

The Analysts Think OrganiGram Is Undervalued

The analysts are still on the fence with OrganiGram rating it a firm Hold but they do think it is undervalued. The MarketBeat.com consensus estimate of $4.16 not only expects more than 130% of upside for the stock but it is up 50% itself in the last year on an increasingly bullish outlook for profitability.

The price action in OrganiGram is bullish post-release but the stock is still in a definite downtrend. The good news is that short-interest is down to only 5% from much higher levels seen in 2021 so there may not be much resistance once price action reverses. The indicators are little help here but one thing is clear; momentum is very weak which indicates to us there is not much impetus behind the downtrend. If a new catalyst emerges such as profitability this stock could easily make a quick reversal. At this point in the game, profits from one of the other top four Canadian producers could be all it takes to get the entire group moving.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQdgJ_0djQPbFN00

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Is It Time To Buy More Albertsons Companies?

Albertsons Slips After Strong Earnings, Upward Guidance. Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has been working hard on improving its business over the past year or two and those efforts are showing up in the results. The company reported better than expected earnings for FQ3 and gave favorable guidance but it was not enough to get the stock moving higher. The reason is that tailwinds put in place by the pandemic are diminishing or expected to diminish and that is having an impact on the longer-term outlook. With the comps getting increasingly hard to beat the outlook for growth is coming to into question and that is never a good thing for share prices.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

Tilray reported a surprisingly profitable quarter yesterday. Organigram said today it achieved record net revenue in its quarterly period. Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) also reported solid quarterly results. While shares of companies in the sector initially gave back some of yesterday's gains, they reversed course quickly. As of 1:52 p.m. ET Tuesday, shares of Tilray and Organigram were up 2.9% and 2%, respectively. The stock of fellow Canadian grower Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) was marching even higher at that time, up 5.7%.
STOCKS
cannin.com

Organigram Becomes 4th Largest Canadian LP, Reports Financials

Organigram Becomes 4th Largest Canadian LP, Reports Financials – $30.4 million net revenue represents a record for the Company as it solidifies #4 market share position nationally among Canadian LPs. 23% growth in gross revenue to $44.3 million from Q4 Fiscal 2021 and 75% from the same prior-year period.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basis Points#Quebec#Ogi#Canadian#Laurentian#Ebitda#Marketbeat Com
smarteranalyst.com

Organigram Q1 Revenue Rises 57%, Loss Shrinks

Organigram Chief Financial Officer Derrick West said, “Our strong balance sheet and cash position will ensure that we are well-positioned to execute on our key growth initiatives for fiscal 2022. These include the expansion of our growing facility in Moncton to an annual capacity of 75,000 kilograms of flower from its current capacity of 55,000 kilograms, and the build out of our Centre of Excellence in collaboration with BAT. These initiatives will further enhance our ability to drive innovation and solidify our position as a leading Canadian LP.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Organigram Clocks Highest Quarterly Net Revenue In Q1

Organigram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) has posted Q1 FY22 net revenue of $30.4 million, the highest quarterly net revenue in the company's history at 22% growth sequentially and 57% Y/Y. The increase was primarily due to increased adult-use recreational revenue and international revenue, partly offset by lower average selling price...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy