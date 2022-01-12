ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price leak shows Ultra could be pricier than the iPad Pro

By Tom Bedford
 2 days ago
Samsung's Galaxy Tab slates tend to be some of the best Android tablets on the market, but that quality doesn't come cheap, and a new price leak for the Galaxy Tab S8 family shows just how wallet-bustlingly expensive the new models could be. This comes from a website called...

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

