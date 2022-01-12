ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance World Competition Premiere ‘Dos Estaciones’ Swooped on by Luxbox (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis-based sales agent Luxbox has acquired world sales rights to “Dos Estaciones” which will world premiere in World Cinema Dramatic Competition at this month’s Sundance Festival. Produced by Mexico’s Sin Sitio Cine in co-production with France’s In Vivo Films and the U.S., “Dos Estaciones” marks the...

Deadline

Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation. He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which chronicles the true story of 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super...
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
Deadline

Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Global To ‘Mars One’ Ahead Of Sundance Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Martins’ movie Mars One has been snapped up by Magnolia Pictures International before the pic’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week in the World Cinema Dramatic Section. Mars One follows the Martins family, optimistic dreamers who are quietly leading their lives on the margins of a major Brazilian city, following the disappointing election of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. “Gabriel Martins has crafted an uplifting and tender film about a family’s hopes and dreams, set against a Brazil in constant turmoil,” said...
Variety

Joan of Arc Story Brought to Life in $4 Million Animated Feature

Animation and CGI are powerful means of expanding the creative possibilities and global audience reach of documentary shows. French producer Program33 has proven this with its two feature-length animation docudramas – “The Last Stand” (2015), about the defeat of the Gauls by the Romans, and “Building Notre Dame” (2019), set in the Middle Ages. Both projects enjoyed a strong international response, in particular “Notre Dame,” with high ratings on PBS in the U.S., and good results in Canada, Germany and Belgium. In France it had 4 million viewers on its first showing and a further 10 million viewers from repeat screenings,...
Telegraph

Jean-Marc Vallée, Canadian director acclaimed for work in film and cable TV including Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies – obituary

Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died of a heart attack aged 58, was a versatile and compassionate filmmaker who emerged from the French-speaking Canadian cinema to work in the UK and US, winning great acclaim for his handling of true-life dramas Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and Wild (2014), and the cable-TV hits Big Little Lies (2017) and Sharp Objects (2018).
Middletown Press

Alief Secures Global Rights to Amanda Kramer’s Frenetic Dark Comedy ‘Give Me Pity!’ Ahead of Rotterdam World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Fast-growing indie sales, distribution and production company Alief has acquired the global sales rights to writer-director Amanda Kramer’s “Give Me Pity!” which will world premiere at the upcoming International Film Festival Rotterdam on Jan. 29 in an honored position as the closing film of the event’s Filmmakers in Focus section.
Screendaily

Searchlight pounces on ‘Fresh’ in Sundance pre-buy, sets exclusive streaming release

Searchlight Pictures has snapped up worldwide rights to Legendary’s Sundance Midnight thriller Fresh in a key pre-buy before the festival gets underway next week. Mimi Cave’s directorial debut starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan will stream exclusively as an Original on Hulu in the US starting March 4 and debut internationally in spring on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.
Variety

SND Hosts Market Premieres on ‘Maigret,’ ‘Employee of The Month,’ ‘The Bodins’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris (EXCLUSIVE)

SND is set to host market premieres for Patrice Leconte’s period detective film “Maigret,” as well as high concept comedies “Employee of the Month” and “The Bodins” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, a showcase of French content hosted this week in Paris. “Maigret,” based on Georges Simenon’s literary masterpiece, will star Gérard Depardieu (“Cyrano de Bergerac”) as detective Maigret, who investigates the death of a young girl in 1953. During his inquiry, Maigret crosses paths with Betty, a young offender who reminds him of the dead girl. The movie will be released by SND on April 6. “We’ve pre-sold ‘Maigret’ across...
seattlepi.com

Sundance: ‘Calendar Girls,’ Inspiring Documentary About Dance Group, Sells to Juno Films (EXCLUSIVE)

The Sundance Film Festival doesn’t kick off until next week, but that’s not slowing the dealmaking. Juno Films has acquired North American rights to the feature-length documentary “Calendar Girls,” a look at a dance team comprised of Florida women over 60. The film will have its world premiere at this year’s festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition Category. Before Sundance went virtual due to rising COVID cases, the dance team had planned to make the trek up the mountain to Park City to perform.
blackchronicle.com

‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ To Premiere At Sundance

God Bless Coodie and Chike for putting up with Kanye when he was just an overly confident Chicago music producer who hadn’t yet proven himself to be one of the most talented (and befuddling) characters to dominate the 21st-century pop culture zeitgeist. We’ve over the moon excited for the...
SFGate

Sundance-Bound Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below) for Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” which has its world premiere at Sundance. Sales are being handled by TrustNordisk. The film follows a Danish family on vacation in Tuscany, where they befriend a Dutch family. Months later...
Deadline

‘The Bitter Tears Of Zahra Zand’: Iranian Reimagining Of Fassbinder’s ‘Petra Von Kant’ Wraps In London

EXCLUSIVE: The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 drama, is being reimagined for the second time in as many years, this time by a team of Iranian filmmakers. Fassbinder’s movie has also been adapted by high-profile French filmmaker François Ozon, with his French-language version starring Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla set to open the Berlin Film Festival next month. The Bitter Tears of Zahra Zand, which is Farsi-language, has now wrapped filming in London. Directed and co-written by Vahid Hakimzadeh (Greater Things) along with co-writer and star Boshra Dastournezhad (Radio Dreams), the film is a tragicomic melodrama...
Deadline

Sundance Institute Sets Fellows For 2022 Screenwriters Lab

EXCLUSIVE: Eliza McNitt (Black Hole), Olive Nwosu (A Burial), Dina Amer and Omar Mullick (Cain and Abel), Michael León and Ashley Alvarez (Crabs in a Barrel), Neo Sora (Earthquake), Yuan Yuan (Late Spring), Marja Bål Nango and Ingir Bål Nango (I Love My Guođoheaddji / I Love My Reindeerherder), Zandashé Brown (The Matriarch), Hasan Hadi (The President’s Cake), Daniele Anastasion (The Scout), Caledonia Curry and Meagan Brothers (Sibylant Sisters, Silent Snake Magic), and David Miranda Hardy (The Swim Lesson) have been named as the fellows for the Sundance Institute’s virtual 2022 Screenwriters Lab, who will develop their original projects from...
Laredo Morning Times

Scottish Imposter Doc ‘My Old School,’ Starring Alan Cumming, Picked Up by Dogwoof – Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)

A Sundance-bound documentary starring Alan Cumming as one of Scotland’s most notorious imposters has been picked up for world sales by doc specialists Dogwoof. Directed by Jono McLeod (“Being Stavros,” “The National Pet Service”) in his debut feature, “My Old School” will premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23. Produced by Hopscotch Films, the film tells the astonishing true story of 16-year-old “Brandon Lee,” who was the new kid at Glasgow’s Bearsden Academy in 1993. He quickly rose to become top of the class, acing exams and even taking the lead in the school musical. But Lee’s stint as the model student soon came to a shocking end when he was unmasked.
Variety

Pantaya, Elefantec Shoot ‘La Rebelión’ With ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Lead Daniela Vega, Aracely Arámbula (EXCLUSIVE)

Premium U.S. Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya and Elefantec Global, co-founded by ex -Televisa top exec Pepe Bastón, have gone into production near Mexico City on six-part series “La rebelión,” which turns on one of the most powerful of recent drama series narratives: Women fighting back. Described by Pantaya and Elefantec as a “melodramatic thriller,” the six-part series will premiere on Pantaya in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in the third quarter of 2022. Typifying the kind of series that Elefantec aims to bring to Pantaya, “La Rebellion” boasts an impactful ensemble key cast of Aracely Arámbula, star of “La Doña,” Chile’s Daniela...
Variety

Ten European Shooting Stars Announced for Hybrid 25th Anniversary Edition

European Film Promotion has announced the 10 rising young actors selected for the 25th edition of European Shooting Stars, the promotional event held during the Berlinale that has been instrumental to boosting careers of top talents such as Alicia Vikander, Riz Ahmed, Alba Rohrwacher and George MacKay. Due to Omicron-related constraints this year’s Shooting Stars is taking place as a hybrid edition comprising some online events being scheduled before the Berlinale, while others will take place on-site during the festival. One of the program’s highlights will be the European Shooting Stars Awards Ceremony set for February 14 at the Berlinale Palast. The...
