Javier Bardem faced many challenges in bringing Desi Arnaz to life in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, and he is being recognized for his efforts by his peers with a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama on Wednesday. “I’m very proud and so happy that people are reacting this way to the performance,” Bardem tells Deadline shortly after the nominations were announced on Wednesday. “This was a challenging performance in so many ways, mainly because I was portraying an iconic person and that’s always very scary and very challenging.” He continues, “I really tried to bring Desi’s...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO