FTSE 100 gains as miners, strong earnings support

By Shashank Nayar
Reuters
 2 days ago
Jan 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday, led by mining and oil giants following a global rally in risk assets, while a slew of positive earnings updates including a forecast lift from supermarket group Sainsbury's also aided the mood.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) gained 0.8%, with heavyweight metal miners BHP Group (BHPB.L), Glencore (GLEN.L), Antofagasta (ANTO.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L) jumping about 3% on hopes of more economic support in China, the world's top metal consumer. METL/

Overall, global equities took comfort from less hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday after fears about quicker U.S. interest rate rises had dented markets in recent sessions.

Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) gained 3.1% after it raised its full-year profit forecast by at least 9% following stronger-than-expected food sales over Christmas, even though it fell short of its stellar 2020 festive performance. read more

"Sainsbury's is sliding down the value chain to appeal to cost-conscious shoppers," said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It's a relief to see the group target a more specific market, and this approach could certainly help in an inflationary environment as incomes don't stretch as far."

The domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.1%, with homeware retailer Dunelm (DNLM.L) up 5.1% among the top gainers after it said it expected its full-year profit to be "materially ahead" of market expectations.

The FTSE 100 has gained about 1.5% so far this year, outperforming the wider European stock aggregate (.STOXX), which is down 1%. A heavy presence of banking shares, which have surged this year as investors ramp up rate hike expectations, has helped the index's outperformance.

Among other earnings updates, recruiter PageGroup (PAGE.L) lifted its full-year profit forecast for the third time in six months, buoyed by a surge in demand for long-term hiring and staff shortages, however its shares ended 0.6% down. read more

JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) fell 3.3% to give back early gains even as it raised its annual profit forecast ahead of market expectations. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Country
China
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar snaps three-day losing streak as selling pressure abates

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday as the recent selling spree driven by the view that Federal Reserve tightening moves were largely priced in abated, and as weaker risk appetite in financial markets led investors to shun riskier currencies. The...
BUSINESS
Community Policy