Music

Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Felix Contreras
wunc.org
 2 days ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. It's fair to say...

www.wunc.org

Guitar Player

Watch Jimi Hendrix’s Masterful 12-String Acoustic Rendition of “Hear My Train A Comin’”

In this much-adored clip from December 1967, Jimi Hendrix is playing a 1960 Zemaitis 12-string acoustic guitar tuned down two tones to C standard for that deep, Lead Belly-style blues box tone. Though Hendrix is synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster and is known to have used a wide variety of other electric guitar models he was also a masterful acoustic blues player.
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
Antelope Valley Press

Artist shows her colors on ‘Keys’

With more than two decades of experience in the music industry and a slew of accolades to boot, singer, songwriter and actress Alicia Keys’s eighth studio album is a sprawling double release that was engineered for the streaming era. In a recent social media video, she explained that her new 26-song record is, “One album. Two versions. ‘Originals’ and ‘Unlocked.’ ‘The Originals’ come from that classic side of me. The ‘Unlocked’ side, I wanted to sample ‘The Originals’ to create a whole other sonic experience.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

(Some of) The Best (Free) Concerts on YouTube Right Now

Do you feel as if you have more time on your hands than maybe you predicted several months ago? Us, too!. Want to use that time diving into more music? Us, too!. So, as such, we thought it would be a good idea to create a list of (some of) our favorite full live concerts available for free on YouTube. Want to see Led Zeppelin or Bob Dylan from the ‘70s? Want to hear a bit of live classic music?
MUSIC
NPR

esperanza spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Enter into esperanza spalding's safe...
MUSIC
Revolver

See Turnstile Bring a Little "T.L.C." to NPR's 'Tiny Desk'

The phrase "Turnstile Tiny Desk" would have been a humorously hopeful moonshot just a couple years back, but now it's legitimately happened. The Baltimore hardcore champions — and current Revolver cover stars — have continued their victory lap after putting out 2021's best hardcore album, as well as the year's third best record overall. Last month, they made their TV debut by funneling the vigorous swagger they bring to their live shows onto Late Night with Seth Meyers, and now they've reconfigured their caffeinated approach for NPR's beloved series of intimate performances.
BALTIMORE, MD
wunc.org

Review: The Weeknd, 'Dawn FM'

Music journalist Kiana Fitzgerald reviews The Weeknd's new album, Dawn FM. The Smile, 'You Will Never Work In Television Again'. Late last May, Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood debuted The Smile, a new musical project with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. esperanza spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. ,
MUSIC
963kklz.com

5 Classic Rock Tiny Desk Concerts

Pat Benatar celebrates her birthday today (January 10), and we thought we’d honor the tiny rocker with massive pipes by looking back at one of her most intimate concerts ever. Benatar and husband/guitarist/songwriting partner Neil Giraldo performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” video series back in November 2014, and...
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

We Can’t Let Go of This Robert Plant & Alison Krauss ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

From the Sound Emporium control room in Nashville, two heavyweights join forces behind a makeshift desk for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Although the duo doesn’t perform at NPR staffer Bob Boilen’s actual tiny desk, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant certainly do rekindle the spirit of Raise the Roof, their new collaborative record. It’s a fitting tribute because that album (and some of their first record, 2007’s Raising Sand) was created on the cutting floor at that very studio. Here, Krauss and Plant have assembled a band of absolute all-stars, including Jay Bellerose, Dennis Crouch, Victor Krauss, Stuart Duncan, and JD McPherson. Like the first time we heard the angelic soprano of Alison Krauss paired with the vocal powerhouse that guided one of the most legendary rock bands ever, these new performances of “Can’t Let Go,” “Searching for My Love,” and “Trouble for My Lover” are magical. No frill or flash, just an eleven-and-a-half-minute set of subtlety, nuance, and perfection.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Cordae Charts His Ups, Downs and In-Betweens in Loose, Jazzy ‘NPR Tiny Desk’ Concert

Rising Maryland rapper Cordae provided the world From a Bird’s Eye View in his debut NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert that dropped on Friday morning (Jan. 14). The 24-year-old MC — who also released View, his 14-track sophomore collection the same day — opened the loose, jazzy seven-song set with the album track “C Carter,” a chronicle of his pre-fame fantasies about a better life.
MUSIC
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

SoulTracks Lost Gem: Chaka left “Echoes” with all-time jazz greats

Back in 1982, during her Imperial Period as one of the most popular R&B vocalists around, Chaka Khan took a lovely career twist to join with a cast of all time jazz greats – Freddie Hubbard, Joe Henderson, Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke – to record a wonderful album of jazz standards.
MUSIC
Variety

James Mtume, Jazz Great Best Known for Notorious B.I.G.-Sampled Hit ‘Juicy Fruit,’ Dies at 76

James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best known for the 1983 smash “Juicy Fruit” and his work with Miles Davis and other top jazz musicians, has died at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by his son to Pitchfork, among other sources; no cause was cited. Mtume’s affiliation with Davis began with 1972’s funk-driven “On the Corner,” and he also worked with jazz greats such as pianist McCoy Tyner, trumpeter Art Farmer, keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith Jr., saxophonists Gato Barbieri and Pharoah Sanders and even Duke Ellington. In his solo music, Mtume ran the...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Paramore’s new album to put ‘more emphasis back on the guitar’

In case you missed it, Paramore is reuniting. Yes, we are excited about it, and we are ready for any and all breadcrumbs about Paramore’s new album before its release. Late last year, Hayley Williams revealed to fans that there were plans for her to return to Paramore after reflecting on her solo album cycle.
MUSIC
ABC News

50 best albums of 2021

With vaccines and hope, live music began to return in 2021, and yet for a lot of us, studio recordings remained the only way we would hear new music. Luckily 2021 continued to offer a wide variety of exciting new releases. Some notable albums that didn't make the cut for...
MUSIC

