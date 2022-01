It looks like Sega has officially expanded with a brand new studio. The company announced that they have opened a new development studio located in Sopporo City, Japan, and will focus on developing software and debugging, and will be led by CEO Takaya Sagawa. The press release, which can be seen here, also mentions that this new studio was actually opened on December 1, 2021. Sega is just now officially announcing this for some reason, although it doesn’t really change anything in terms of how they will be conducting business and project development.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO