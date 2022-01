Gunsmoke actor Dennis Weaver challenged costar James Arness’s proficiency with his gun after the show had several seasons under its belt. The bet was simple. Weaver would throw a tin can into the air several feet away from Arness. The latter would be seated, and he’d have to stand and shoot the can before it hit the ground. If Arness hit the can, he got a ten dollar bill. If he didn’t, Weaver added ten dollars to his net worth.

