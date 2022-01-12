ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Felix Contreras
kosu.org
 2 days ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. It's fair to say...

www.kosu.org

