Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO