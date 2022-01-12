Omicron changed what we know about COVID. Here’s how to stay safe.

People line up on Jan. 7 to get tested for COVID-19 at the public testing site at Al Lopez Park in Tampa. The omicron variant is driving unprecedented infection rates across Florida, and has changed the guidance for how to stay safe during the pandemic. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The omicron variant of COVID-19 and its 36 spike protein mutations has upended much of what scientists know about the coronavirus.

Some things have changed: It is more contagious, the vaccinated have a greater chance of getting infected and surges of the variant in other countries have tended to be more short-lived than previous waves.

Some things have not: It is filling hospital beds and the unvaccinated remain especially vulnerable.

Health authorities have revised safety guidelines throughout the pandemic, and have done so again in reaction to omicron.

As the variant spreads rapidly across Florida, here’s a look at the latest advice from health authorities, Tampa Bay hospital doctors and other experts:

I hear that omicron symptoms are less severe. Why should I be cautious?

Early studies have shown that a smaller percentage of those infected by omicron develop severe symptoms that may result in hospitalization compared to the delta variant. Nonetheless, doctors are warning that omicron is far more contagious — up to three times more transmissible than delta, studies suggest — and therefore more likely to be spread to those who are most vulnerable.

That includes unvaccinated people, the elderly, the immunocompromised and those with pre-existing conditions. That is evident in the daily rate of COVID-19 admissions in Florida hospitals, which rose almost 300 percent over the past two weeks.

Tampa Bay hospitals have reported the vast majority of admissions are either unvaccinated or immunocompromised.

Can I still wear my cloth mask?

If that’s all you have, yes, but not by itself. Because omicron is so highly infectious, some doctors are recommending double masking: wearing a cloth mask over a disposal surgical mask for better protection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks with multiple layers of tightly woven washable, breathable fabric. Masks should also:

Cover your nose and mouth.

Fit snugly.

Have a nose wire to prevent air leaking out of the top.

Current CDC guidance calls for everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask in indoor public places and in outdoor areas in communities where there are high numbers of COVID-19 infections.

What is the safest kind of mask to wear?

Masks are designed to prevent infected people from expelling respiratory droplets and to provide some protection to the wearer from droplets expelled by others. The CDC advice on masks states that N95 and KN95 ones — sometimes called respirators — provide a higher level of protection.

When fitted correctly, the CDC says those masks provide protection from 95 percent of airborne particles, including COVID-19. N95 and KN95 masks should be approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (look for NIOSH on the label) and seal tightly to the face. They cannot be washed and should be discarded when dirty or damaged.

Watch out for counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks that may not have the NIOSH label, or it’s misspelled.

I’m vaccinated. Isn’t that enough protection against omicron?

Studies suggest that existing mRNA vaccines — the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots — are less effective against omicron, which has resulted in more breakthrough infections. However, those vaccines still are regarded as the best protection against suffering severe symptoms, hospitalization and death if you contract COVID-19, experts say. A booster shot provides additional protection.

Pfizer plans to manufacture an omicron-specific vaccine by late March or early April, according to The Washington Post.

If you have your choice of vaccines, the CDC recommends getting an mRNA vaccine over Johnson & Johnson.

The unvaccinated have no protection.

So what is the best protection against catching omicron?

That guidance hasn’t changed. Getting vaccinated, boosted, wearing a good mask and practicing social distancing still is the best way to protect you and your loved ones, according to the CDC, local hospital doctors and health experts.

Can existing COVID tests accurately detect omicron?

Yes, although they may not be as accurate since they were designed and authorized to identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus and not subsequent variants. In December, the Food and Drug Administration reported that rapid antigen tests can detect the omicron variant but that they are less sensitive to the variant.

A PCR, or polymerase chain reaction test, still is regarded as the most accurate test. It looks for genetic material from the virus in a sample. Rapid or antigen tests look for specific proteins on the surface of the virus. But the rapid rise spread of omicron has led to long lines at public testing sites and a shortage of home test kits.

Why did the CDC shorten the quarantine period after a positive test?

The CDC issued new guidance on Dec. 27 reducing the isolation period for infected individuals from 10 to five days provided they are either asymptomatic or their symptoms are almost passed and they have not had a fever for 24 hours. The guidance states that after five days of isolation, they should wear a mask for the next five days because they could still be contagious. These recommendations are based on data that shows the majority of COVID-19 transmissions occur in the first two days of infection before symptoms develop.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Everyone ages 5 and up is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Who can get boosted?

Everyone ages 12 and up who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should get the booster five months after the second shot, according to the latest CDC booster recommendation. The FDA said that shorter duration may “provide better protection sooner for individuals against the highly transmissible omicron variant.”

Those who received the Moderna vaccine should wait six months before getting the booster. Recipients of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get boosted after two months using the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only booster authorized and recommended for children 12 to 17.

When will ages 4 and under be able to get vaccinated?

It may be several months before a vaccine is available for children between the ages of 6 months and 4-years-old. Both Moderna and Pfizer are working to complete vaccine trials for those children.

How risky are family gatherings? What about going out?

COVID-19 still can be transmitted in outdoor settings, especially where people are gathered close together such as sporting events and concerts, said University of South Florida virologist Michael Teng.

“We know that previous variants spread outdoors so we should assume the same with omicron,” he said.

What about the elderly, the immunocompromised and those with pre-existing conditions?

Along with the unvaccinated, this group is the most at risk from omicron and is a big part of why doctors have issued pleas for the public to get vaccinated and boosted. While omicron may present only a small risk to young, healthy individuals, they still are capable of infecting others. A recent study funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports found that individuals who are vaccinated are 63 percent less likely to infect unvaccinated people.

The immunocompromised include people being treated for leukemia and other forms of cancer. Tampa General Hospital performs about 1,000 transplants a year, creating a sizable number of people who must take medication to suppress their immune systems for the rest of their lives.

Even if they are vaccinated, they remain at risk of suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization or death if infected, said chief medical officer Peggy Duggan. The hospital’s studies found a lower level of antibodies in vaccinated transplant patients.

“We knew early on after their second dose they weren’t getting enough protection,” Duggan said.

• • •

How to get tested

Tampa Bay: The Times can help you find the free, public COVID-19 testing sites in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Florida: The Department of Health has a website that lists testing sites in the state. Some information may be out of date.

The U.S.: The Department of Health and Human Services has a website that can help you find a testing site.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

BOOSTER QUESTIONS: Are there side effects? Why do I need it? Here’s the answers to your questions.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.