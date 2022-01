W. P. Carey has performed strongly in spite of the pandemic, as evidenced by high rent collection and sustained same store rent growth. W. P. Carey (WPC) is a net lease real estate investment trust which in spite of performing strongly during the pandemic, still trades below pre-pandemic levels. The 5.2% dividend yield may appear attractive, especially considering the strong business model and portfolio quality metrics. I discuss why investors should care about the elevated disposition activity as it has proven to be a drag on growth rates. Finally, I discuss why I am not buying WPC today given the better investment opportunities elsewhere.

