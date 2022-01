After about a week looking after SsangYong's “full-size” SUV, the Rexton, I now know what it must be like to be a muthi. Forgive me if I’m patronising you, but a muthi is the name given to one of the chaps who sits atop a tame elephant, a sort of pachydermal jockey. (SsangYong, by the way, is Korean for double dragon, and has nothing to do with elephants.) In a Rexton, an automotive big beast, like on an elephant you’re also high up; you rock around quite a bit as the monster navigates awkward terrain, and indeed even when it’s...

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO