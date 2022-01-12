Guest Column: What is revival? What does it mean?

There are contrasts in life that we need to understand. One of these great contrasts is found in the Bible chapter I’ve asked you to read awhile back — Isaiah 58. This contrast involves what pleases God and what and who does not please Him. God told Isaiah, “Tell My people their transgressions, and the house of Jacob their sins” (58:1). Obviously, transgressions and sins do not please God. If there are these in our lives, we cannot please God or honor Him. In this chapter God tells us that even our good deeds, our religious practices, are not acceptable to Him if they shield and shroud our sins and transgressions. God refuses to hear our prayers. He refuses to acknowledge or respond to our worship and good works.

