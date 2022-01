Nasa has begun the process of focusing the James Webb Space Telescope so that it may capture images of stars and galaxies shortly after the Big Bang.The $10 billion telescope has to unfold its huge 6.5-metre, 18-segment mirror, made of gold-plated beryllium metal, over a series of months. This is a much larger light-collecting surface than that found on the 30-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, the precursor to Webb.Those segments must now be detached from fasteners that held them in place for the launch and then moved forward half an inch from their original configuration - a 10-day process - before...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO