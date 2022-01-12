ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Banking moves to fortify your finances

By Margarette Burnette
Newsday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is a great time to take a fresh look at your banking habits and see what you can do to help reach your financial goals. Here are facts to know and actions you can take to boost your finances in the new year. Emergency fund still a top...

yourmoney.com

Seven things that will squeeze your finances in 2022

Tax hikes and potential interest rate rises are also on the way – but there are moves you can make to protect yourself. Hargreaves Lansdown has put together a list of ways ‘The Big Squeeze’ will impact people’s finances, and looked at how to mitigate the impact.
BUSINESS
Livingston Parish News

FINANCE | Should inflation affect your investment moves?

As you know, inflation heated up in 2021, following years of pretty stable – and low – numbers. And now, early in 2022, we’re still seeing elevated prices. As a consumer, you may need to adjust your activities somewhat, but as an investor, how should you respond to inflation?
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Five facts to know about banking in 2022 and how they can improve your finances

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet. 2022. New year. New you. New look at banking? It would be a smart move. Now is a great time to take a fresh look at your banking habits and see what you can do to help reach your financial goals. Here are five facts to know about banking in 2022 and actions you can take to boost your finances in the new year.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Silicon Valley Bank eyes more sustainable loan financings

Silicon Valley Bank, a unit of SBV Financial Group SIVB, -3.95% said Monday it plans to provide $5 billion or more by 2027 in loans, investments and other financings for 10 types of sustainable practices. The bank also plans to become carbon neutral by 2025. The business types targeted by the bank's climate tech and sustainability and project finance practices includes circular economy, climate resilience, energy efficiency and demand management, green buildings, renewable energy and energy storage, sustainable food, sustainable transportation, waste management and pollution control as well as water technology. Shares of SVB Financial are up 73% in the past year, compared to rise of 23% by the S&P 500.
CREDITS & LOANS
abcnews4.com

Pearson: Declutter Your Finances

There is no time like the start of a new year to take a good look at our finances and figure out what we need, what we want, and what is busting our budget. From students to senior executives, everyone can benefit from some tips to make this the year you take control of your money.
NICOLE LAPIN
Motley Fool

3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

The earlier in your career you get started, the better compounding can work for you. The more frequently you sock away money, the less you'll have to come up with to reach your goals. If you save automatically through your paycheck, it can help with keeping the strategy going. It's...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
PWLiving

Resolve to Take Control of Your Finances in The New Year

Many of us take advantage of a new year to turn over a new leaf. This can include everything from starting a new exercise regimen to committing to cooking more at home. It’s also a prime time to assess your current financial situation and take concrete steps to improve it.
MANASSAS, VA
CNBC

A Harvard-trained economist shares his top 21 money rules: 'Own your home' and 'try to buy in cash'

We all want money — some of us dangerously so. Thankfully, there are simple and powerful ways to get rich without gambling your hard-earned savings. For sure, they won't all just stick in your brain. And many will change over time as Uncle Sam reforms our taxes and benefits, and as new and better financial products come on board. Still, having guiding principles at hand can help you manage your money and achieve financial security.
ECONOMY
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Resolve to fix your finances in 2022

If your new year’s resolutions include plans to eat less and exercise more, that’s great. Most of us can stand to lose a few pounds or pound out a few more laps on the track. But your finances also probably need attention in the new year, and this is the time to resolve to do something about longstanding problems that have nagged you. This year, you need to take control of your finances instead of having them control you.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Retirees need to keep this much cash, advisors say

As retirees kick off the new year, high inflation and strong investment returns may leave many wondering how much cash they need to have handy. Some experts may suggest a buffer for day-to-day expenses to protect retirees from market dips. There's no "magic answer," as retirees have different incomes and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

Is It Worth the Money To Hire a Financial Advisor?

“Financial advisor” describes someone who helps others manage their money. There are different financial advisors, including stockbrokers, investment advisors, and financial planners. Article continues below advertisement. While a financial advisor of any type can help you make informed financial decisions, many question whether it's worth the cost to hire...
PERSONAL FINANCE

