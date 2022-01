Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption Colonies, Catio Room East Campus. Buddy and Diva go together like mac and cheese, like peanut butter and jelly, like zombies and the apocalypse. They are two shy buddies that gain comfort from each other and help each other to be brave. They can't wait to go to their new home together! A quiet, calm home that will give them time to relax and explore on their own terms will be the best fit for them. If you think you have the quiet oasis they are looking for, come meet Buddy and Diva today!

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO