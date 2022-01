Location: HAR East, Dog Adoption Room 2, 16A (NR) East Campus. Meet The Milk Maiden! She was found as a stray, so we don't know what the first 7 years of her life were like, but we are sure her future is bright. Don't let her age fool you; she has tons of energy and personality bursting from the seams. She needs some work on her manners, so we would recommend enrolling her in positive reinforcement obedience classes. She has some dental disease and dermatitis, but is otherwise seemingly healthy. She still needs to be spayed, but will be before going to her new home. Come meet The Milk Maiden today!

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO