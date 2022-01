KML takes on Ripon on Dogs n Suds night at home and got off to a hot start by connecting on 6 three point shots in the first half to give them a 37-17 lead at the half and never looked back. It was a great team win. Everyone contributed with a lot of energy defensively and rebounding the basketball. The Chargers outrebounded Ripon 37-23 and kept their turnovers to a minimum and won the contest 56-42. Jackson Wallin had a season high 12 pts., Carter Corbin 12, Isaiah Schaser 8, Josh Haines (4 steals), Jordan Wagner & Landon Hagenow 6, Sammy Ehlke 5. Jake Albrecht, Johnny Krenek & Evan Hadler combined for 14 rebounds.

BASKETBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO