Presidential Election

Social media prophetic about insurrection

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 2 days ago

In the weeks before the November 2020 election and subsequent Capitol insurrection, podcasts and Facebook postings lit up with allegations...

Joe Rogan encourages move to new social media app after Twitter bans GOP lawmaker

WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and podcast titan Joe Rogan is encouraging an exodus from Twitter to an alternate social media platform following the company's decision to ban one of the accounts of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "Join me on GETTR," Rogan wrote in his tweet which linked his GETTR.com profile to his 7.8 million Twitter followers, causing GETTR to trend on the platform.
Meta Says Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook Account is Actually Still Active After She Claimed She was Suspended

Facebook’s parent company Meta on Monday challenged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she claimed she was suspended from its platform a day after she was permanently banned from Twitter. Twitter took down Greene’s account for what it called “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.” The company did...
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for quitting YouTube in vaxx misinformation protest: ‘Rand Paul was on YouTube?’

A Kentucky senator was roundly mocked on Twitter for his announcement that he would be deleting his YouTube account and move his video-based content to Rumble, a social media site that has sought to attract creators dissatisfied with Google and other companies’ misinformation policies.Rand Paul, a Republican, made the announcement on Monday in an op-ed in the right-leaning Washington Examiner, declaring the move his New Year’s resolution.“Many in Congress, on the Left and the Right, want to break up or regulate Big Tech, but few of these loud voices have actually stepped up and quit using Big Tech,” he wrote.“So...
Mother Jones

Farewell to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Toxic Twitter Feed Full of Covid Lies

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the first-term member of Congress from Georgia, styles herself as a warrior for free speech. In recent years, she has issued hate-filled tweets, encouraged violence on social media, and promoted QAnon conspiracies. In response, lawmakers quickly stripped Greene of her House committee assignments, and Twitter temporarily suspended her account several times.
The Social Media Detox Challenge

Within recent years, social media has taken a forefront in sending and receiving information and news to people throughout the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and multiple other sites are based on instant communication between the user, their friends, and websites. During a five minute check, a person can find out what ten of their friends are currently doing, what is happening in China, and any changes in today’s weather. Using social media does have both positive and negative benefits. One good impact is the ability to connect with people who live miles away, as well as receive news and information instantly. However, social media has also been linked to depression, anxiety, unrealistic expectations, and creating the fear of being left out and not knowing what is going on in the world around you.
Slate

How To Break the Spell of Social Media

James is head over heels in love with his wife. But there’s one thing that keeps getting in between them … the glow of her smartphone. His wife is constantly scrolling social media or staging photo ops with James and their kids to create a picture perfect life online. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Dr. David Greenfield, the founder of The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, to help James understand why it’s so hard for his wife to log off. He has some fascinating advice for how to wean yourself off social media and reconnect IRL without creating a bigger rift in the relationship.
How to Stop Oversharing on Social Media

From sharing your birthday celebration pictures on social media to posting every single thing that happened that year, you might be oversharing on social media without even realizing it. While there's nothing wrong with sharing big achievements with your friends, too much information can invite unwelcome attention. Moreover, there's something...
NBC News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook for 'misinformation'

Facebook temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account on Monday, a day after Twitter "permanently suspended" the Georgia congresswoman's personal account for posting misinformation. “Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. This is beyond censorship of speech,” Greene complained on Gettr, the social media website launched by Jason Miller, who...
The Independent

January 6th committee subpoenas records from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Reddit

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to Twitter, Reddit, and the parent companies of YouTube and Facebook for information “relating to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election” after the companies spurned prior voluntary requests.In a statement, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans is looking for information to answer two “key questions” of “how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy” and “what steps...
richmondmagazine.com

Social Media Sobriety

On a cold November night nearly 10 years ago, I was slumped in the passenger seat of my mother’s car, plunging down a dark highway in Pennsylvania, hundreds of miles from home. I was emaciated, bitter and tired, uncaring as to what lay beside me, behind me or in front of me.
